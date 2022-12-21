ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Georgia School Official Accused of Statutory Rape After Student Boozefest

Serving alcohol to minors earlier this year at a Halloween party could prove to be the beginning of the end for a 43-year-old Murray County School administrator, who was arrested on Thursday on charges of child molestation, statutory rape, and providing alcohol to minors. 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, who directed the district’s federal programs and admissions, faced 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors after the alleged October incident. But the investigation into Terry’s conduct would eventually loop in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in late November, after a sexual relationship with a student was allegedly discovered. “These are extremely serious charges,” a spokesperson for the school system told FOX Chattanooga. “The safety and well-being of our students are always a top priority for Murray County Schools.” Terry is currently booked into the Murray County Jail, and the investigation into her behavior is still ongoing.Read it at FOX 5
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

14-year-old being charged as an adult in relation to kidnapping death in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - New developments have emerged in the case of a man kidnapped and found dead in an Indiana County field last month. A 14-year-old is now being charged in the case and being charged as an adult. RELATED STORIES:7 charged with homicide in 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa's kidnapping deathPolice: Missing Indiana County teen was kidnapped and killedHarmony Hayward is being formally charged in the 2022 death of Hayden Garreffa. She is being held in a juvenile detention center while she awaits a preliminary arraignment. Hayward and seven others are charged in the death of Garreffa who was taken from his home before he was stabbed and left in that field. Police believe there had been a dispute involving one of the suspects and the victim.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

‘You’re Not Going to Say Nothing?’: Grandfather Lashes Out in Court at Son, Who Allegedly Dismembered Infant Granddaughter

As an accused murderer in Connecticut briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, someone called out to him in outrage. That person was his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. “You’re not going to say nothing?” the man told defendant Christopher Francisquini, 31, in obvious distress. “Chris! You’re not going to...
WATERBURY, CT
People

Husband of Missing Pa. Mom Allegedly Strangled and Dismembered Her, Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'

Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 12, just two days after she was last seen at the home she shared with her husband, Stephen Capaldi The husband of a Pennsylvania mom who has been missing for nearly two months has been charged with her murder, authorities announced. Stephen Capaldi, 57, of Sellersville, is accused of strangling his wife, 55-year-old Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, dismembering her body in their home and disposing of her remains across the Greater Philadelphia area, Bucks County District...
SELLERSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy