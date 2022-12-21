Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Homeless on Christmas Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — With another cold night expected, many homeless will be seeking a warm place to stay in area shelters. While the shelters provide a safe home for some, others are not able to get in for one reason or another. What You Need To Know. With another...
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
Baker Act exams for children on the rise in Florida, new study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a sobering sign of Florida’s mental health crisis among children. According to a new study by the University of South Florida, more children than ever are being Baker Acted. While the total number of Baker Act exams performed on adults in Florida is...
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
Florida Nutrition Program for low-income people: Contact to get over $8,500 for family meals
It's an opportunity for those who are at nutritional risk. Hundreds to thousands of people in Florida receive food assistance. However, not all of them are aware of the importance of eating nutritious foods. This is probably because they buy anything that's available to them due to a tight budget.
Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living
Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
fox4now.com
Couple surprised with opportunity to adopt baby before Christmas
LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) — A couple in Florida got the Christmas gift of a lifetime. Philip and Laci Neary welcomed home a newly adopted baby. The couple waited on the adoption list for over two years after finding out they would not be able to have biological kids. They...
Bay News 9
Holiday struggles: Help is available for Floridians in crisis
TAMPA, Fla. — For those struggling this holiday season, you are not alone and if you need it, help is available. Experts say that for many people, the holidays can be a real struggle. Mental health expert Eric Bledsoe says that while someone may look OK on the outside,...
Central Florida law enforcement offering to recycle Christmas gift boxes to thwart thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. — To reduce post-holiday burglaries, some law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are teaming up with garbage and recycling companies to help keep the Grinches away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In Orange County, “Operation Burglar Box” is available at several locations across the...
WESH
Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity
ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners
On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
Teen accidentally shoots women "twerking" on him at Florida house party
A teenager has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot a woman who was "twerking" near him at a Florida house party.
WFTV
See: These pets are still looking for homes for the holidays in Central Florida
Simba These pets are looking for homes for the holidays at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. (Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)
WESH
96-year-old veteran returns to Port Orange home after good Samaritans make repairs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In Port Orange, a 96-year-old veteran and local resident really is home for the holidays. Danny Levenson's home in the Summertrees neighborhood flooded in the recent tropical storms and he couldn't make all the repairs. A good Samaritan, who also happens to be a contractor,...
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
wmfe.org
Wildlife agencies brace for cold-stressed manatees
The first major cold snap of the season is likely to pressure Florida’s ailing manatees. Wildlife agencies say they have positioned rescuers across the east coast to respond to cold-stressed manatees. The effort comes after a record 1,100 manatees died last year in Florida. Many died from starvation related...
