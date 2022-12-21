Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Aging in Santa Barbara
You may be surprised to learn home health agencies receive the most calls around the holidays. Adult children visiting their aging parents come away concerned about their parents’ safety at home. As a local occupational therapist and certified aging in place specialist, I work to maximize safety and independence...
Santa Barbara Independent
PAL’s 22nd Annual Winter Wonderland Delights Local Families with Holiday Fun
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, CA) Friday, December 23, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) held. the 22nd annual Winter Wonderland holiday evening at the Carousel House on December 15th.72 local. families were served with 176 children receiving...
Santa Barbara Independent
Holiday Lights in Goleta!
Goleta could use some love, and I’d like to shine a spotlight and showcase the extraordinary Christmas and holiday decorations on our street — Ancona Avenue near Dos Pueblos High School. We have lines of cars that visit our street every night throughout the month of December to see the houses.
Santa Barbara Independent
Spreading the Cheer Behind Bars: More Than 875 Christmas Gift Bags Handed out in County Jails
Husband and wife Eddie and Alice Perez are working together to change the way the community treats the more than 700 individuals housed in the two Santa Barbara County jails — Eddie through his nonprofit Impact Ministry and Alice as the new inmate services programs manager for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jails — and together the couple has partnered with area organizations to spread the holiday cheer in both facilities, gifting each and every inmate and staff member with a special “Christmas gift bag” in a tradition that is now going on its fifth year.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Homes, Honors, and Ho-Ho-Ho’s
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 18, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. A chill is in the air, the kids are out of school, Hanukkah begins tonight, and Christmas carols...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mony’s Tacos Now Serving Dinner & Drinks
In 2013, Mony’s became the Funk Zone’s go-to spot for hungry folks craving home-cooked authentic Mexican dishes created by Monica “Mony” Diaz. A native of Colima, Mexico, where she started cooking as a child, Diaz brought her handcrafted seasonings and family recipes to Santa Barbara first in a popular food truck and then to their hole-in-the-wall joint on Anacapa Street, around the corner from the neighborhood’s many tasting rooms.
Santa Barbara Independent
Terry Ortega’s 2022 in Review
What a year, right? Events, especially. Areas from Ojai to Lompoc — they sure know how to bounce back from adversity. I love being a part of the S.B. Independent, especially because it’s constant, reliable, and brings to light issues that are necessary, entertaining, and fun. I love...
Santa Barbara Independent
My Final SBAOR President’s Article – Thank You!
It is hard to believe that this is my final article as President of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) for 2022. The year has seemed to fly by. I have enjoyed every minute of leading this wonderful organization. It has truly been my honor and privilege to be the spokesperson for over 1,200 dedicated men and women whose goal is not only to help people realize the American Dream of homeownership, but to give back to our community in so many philanthropic ways.
Santa Barbara Independent
Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline
Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
Santa Barbara Independent
Vega Vineyard Returns to Form in Buellton
The bromance that’s brewing between experienced Southern California restaurateur Demetrios “Jimmy” Loizides and veteran Santa Barbara County vintner Steve Clifton may be the most valuable asset in the ongoing quest to bring Vega Vineyard & Farm back to its legendary 19th century prominence. But it’s far from the only gas fueling the drive to revive this old property alongside Highway 101 just south of Buellton, which was owned and operated by Mosby Winery for nearly five decades.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Public Health Officials Recommend Masking This Holiday Season
With holiday festivities come winter viruses, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) is encouraging residents to once again break out their masks. Cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the flu impacted Californians earlier than usual this year and have been on the rise since the beginning of December. Public Health officials are recommending residents to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID, including the new bivalent booster, if they have not already, in order to be better protected against more severe illness, hospitalization, and death from these viruses.
Santa Barbara Independent
Our Most-Liked Instagram Posts: 2022 in Review
Rounding up our top-performing posts is not (just) an exercise in back-patting. It’s a chance to reflect on the stories and issues that matter to our readers. While 2021’s throughline was all about the climate, this year was not so easy to pin down. Maybe it’s because 2022 marked the midterm elections, or maybe it’s because we started to see pre-pandemic levels of reopening. All we know is that Indy denizens care about everything from housing woes to abortion rights to local history.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 66: ShelterBox and the Season of Giving
This holiday season, ShelterBox believes “everyone has something to give.” The Indy sat down with ShelterBox President Kerri Murray and Communications Director Jeremy Jacobs to discuss their winter initiative to provide basic necessities to families displaced in conflict or crisis zones. ShelterBox had a major impact in 2022,...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Defeated by Del Norte 52-51 in Santa Barbara High School TOC Championship Game
Ellie Monson inbounded the ball with 3.5 seconds left and got a quick pass back from Michelle Arellanes for a game-winning attempt, but was swarmed by Del Norte defenders under the basket as the final buzzer sounded. No foul was called and the Royals suffered a 52-51 loss to Del...
