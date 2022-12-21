ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Mayor Karen Bass launches outreach to house the homeless

The pledge by newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to find roofs for the city’s tens of thousands of homeless residents has begun. The mayor launched her “Inside Safe” plan to move people off the streets and indoors and end homeless encampments, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
Major transit-oriented project slated for South LA

A development team has filed plans for a large mixed-use project in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw neighborhood of South L.A., a part of the city that’s seeing increasing attention from developers. The proposal, which was registered with the Los Angeles City Planning Department in late December, comes from local investor...
Skanska USA redesigns office building in Beverly Hills

Skanska USA has updated plans for a three-story office building in Beverly Hills. The New York-based developer is modifying an approved plan for the 43,900-square-foot complex at 8633 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a single-story commercial building. Skanska bought the third-acre project at Wilshire and Carson...
Foreclosure delayed on Relevant Group’s Tommie, Thompson hotels

Relevant Group has another month to either refinance or come to an agreement to quash a foreclosure push from mezzanine lender Machine Investment Group on two of the firm’s Hollywood hotels. Machine had initiated a UCC foreclosure on Relevant’s 190-key Thompson hotel and the 212-key Tommie hotel in Hollywood,...
Billionaire Steve Wynn looks to sell properties for $300M

Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn has more than doubled down on an uncertain luxury real estate market by listing five properties for nearly $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. In addition to listing his 50 Central South duplex for $90 million last week, Wynn has listed two Sun Valley,...
