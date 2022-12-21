ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Unidentified man hit by train, in critical condition in Montgomery County

UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) –  Police are trying to identify a man who was hit by a train and they need your help.Here's what Upper Gwynedd Township police told CBS Philadelphia:Last Saturday night, they found a man severely injured on the railroad tracks behind Wissahickon Avenue. He is still at the hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe his name is Mario Vargas and that he is from Mexico. If you recognize him, contact police. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

