fox29.com
Police: Christmas Day triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Christmas morning. Police say three people were struck when gunshots were fired at Franklin and Cayuga streets around 6 a.m. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead after being...
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia man hit ex-girlfriend with gun, shoots another man in Christmas Eve shooting
TRENTON, N.J. - A man has been arrested and charged after an altercation at his ex-girlfriend's home quickly escalated into a fatal shooting, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. Officials say the Philadelphia man showed up at...
Man dies from gunshot wound inside Center City hotel
A shooting inside a Center City hotel left a man dead on Christmas Day
fox29.com
Philadelphia Christmas killing: Police say man shot dead inside Center City hotel
PHILADELPHIA - Another Christmas shooting in Philadelphia has claimed the life of a man, and sparked a death investigation. Police say they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside the Sheraton hotel on the 200 block of North 17th Street in Logan Square just before 3 p.m.
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Southwest Philadelphia, drives himself to hospital
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man while he was sitting in a car in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Thursday just before 9 a.m. after a shooting victim showed up to the hospital in their car.
fox29.com
Police: Person of interest in custody after body of man found in South Philadelphia rowhome freezer
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after officers made a disturbing discovery in a South Philadelphia rowhome. Law enforcement sources first told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a dead body was discovered in the freezer of a rowhome on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Braxton?
Authorities are hoping you can help solve the murder of a 17-year-old. He had just left school when he was shot in the chest.
Man shot, 3-year-old girl injured by shrapnel in West Philadelphia
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Unidentified man hit by train, in critical condition in Montgomery County
UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are trying to identify a man who was hit by a train and they need your help.Here's what Upper Gwynedd Township police told CBS Philadelphia:Last Saturday night, they found a man severely injured on the railroad tracks behind Wissahickon Avenue. He is still at the hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe his name is Mario Vargas and that he is from Mexico. If you recognize him, contact police.
Fire erupts in Strawberry Mansion church
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a church in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.
Body found in Philadelphia freezer with bag over head and bloody knife nearby
PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- An investigation is underway after a body was reportedly discovered in a freezer with a bloody knife nearby. According to KYW-TV, the body was found on Friday, Dec. 23, at a home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue. Family members reportedly went to the home to check up on other relatives when they made the discovery and called police.
Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.
fox29.com
Man killed, woman injured after group of suspects open fire on car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
Philadelphia thieves caught on video pushing, kicking ATM in failed robbery attempt before fleeing
Police in Philadelphia are looking for four suspects who tried unsuccessfully to steal an ATM from a gas station at gunpoint before fleeing in two getaway cars.
fox29.com
2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
fox29.com
Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
