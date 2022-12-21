Read full article on original website
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
scitechdaily.com
James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Oldest Star Clusters in the Universe
A team of astronomers used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered. These dense groups of millions of stars may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe. The early analysis of Webb’s First Deep Field image, which depicts some...
These Forgotten Nuclear Tunnel Borers Were Designed to Melt Tunnels Through the Earth
U.S. Atomic Energy CommissionLike a hot knife through butter, except the knife is heated from inside by a nuclear reactor, and the butter is the Earth's crust.
satnews.com
Northrop Grumman is turning science fiction into science fact by transmitting solar energy from space to Earth
In the 1940s, science fiction author Isaac Asimov theorized the concept of collecting the sun’s energy in space, then beaming that energy down to Earth. Today, Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project team is making that science fiction a reality with steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to anywhere on Earth. SSPIDR technology can be especially useful in forward operating and contested areas where warfighters need steady power to maintain mission operations.
7 times NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spotted something Hubble missed
With its infrared gaze, the James Webb Space Telescope can capture galaxies, planets, moons, and auroras that Hubble can't detect.
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
The James Webb Space Telescope brought us insane pictures of the cosmos in 2022
Images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reignited our fascination with astrophotography and learning about the universe – these are some of its best images so far
Incredible Orion footage shows what astronauts will experience during NASA's Artemis II mission
Incredible new footage from NASA's moon mission Artemis I looks straight out of a Christopher Nolan sci-fi epic. The inside of NASA's Orion spacecraft glows with a pink hue as the Launch Abort System (LAS) tower is jettisoned from the uncrewed capsule, which is being fired to orbit by the Space Launch System (SLS).
James Webb Space Telescope peers into the 'ghostly light' of interstellar space
The James Webb Space Telescope has granted astronomers a look at the faint almost ghostly light emitted from stars that exist between galaxies packed into galactic clusters.
James Webb Space Telescope captures messy death of a star system
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed stars that shaped the Southern Ring Nebula
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Futurism
Gloomy Physicists Say Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Is Too Late to Save Us
Earlier this month, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory claimed to have achieved a world's first: generating more energy with a fusion reaction than they put into it. The feat has long been called the "holy grail" of fusion power, and a potentially significant waypoint on the road to...
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
Confirmed! James Webb Space Telescope has bagged the oldest known galaxies
Astronomers confirmed that four ancient galaxies detected by the James Webb Space Telescope in the early months of its operations are the oldest ever seen, nearly as old as the universe itself.
'Dynamic Soaring' Trick Could Speed Spacecraft Across Interstellar Space
Sailing to the stars on the scale of human lifetimes could be a matter of choosing the right kind of wind. Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the Tau Zero Foundation in the US have proposed a new way to cross the extraordinary distances of interstellar space, using a whole lot of nothing and a touch of inspiration from seabirds.
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Hubble Space Telescope spots haunting glow surrounding the solar system
Astronomers used 200,000 Hubble Space Telescope images to discover an eerie glow surrounding the solar system even after all other light sources have been eliminated.
SpaceX launches 40 OneWeb internet satellites after Russian launches canceled
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted 40 OneWeb broadband relay satellites into orbit Thursday, helping the London-based company expand its fleet in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, western sanctions and Russia's subsequent cancellation of previously planned Soyuz launches. Roaring to life at 5:27 p.m. EST, the Falcon 9...
