WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Fox 19
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A sprinkler system burst inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts building late Christmas Eve, leaving several inches of standing water on the first floor. Fitton Center staff said the Hamilton Fire Department shut off the water to the fire suppression system at 101 S. Monument...
Fox 19
Cold and sunny Christmas, light snow arrives Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Christmas Day will have highs in the teens with wind chills near or slightly below zero. Expect mostly sunny skies across the tri-state!. Light snow showers return to the tri-state on Monday. The current timeline is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it should be stressed that this is a light snow. Total snow accumulations will range between 0.5″ to 2.0″ of snow. Because this snow may cause some disruptions and slick road conditions, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.
Fox 19
Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
WLWT 5
Historic winter storm: Cincinnati experiences blizzard, first time since 1978
A major winter storm broke records in Cincinnati with the area officially hitting blizzard status for a few hours overnight Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. History was made during this storm. The Greater Cincinnati area officially hit blizzard status overnight Friday with three consecutive hours...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Snow expected
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers will move into the Tri-State Monday morning and will continue on and off through the daytime hours. The timeline for snow is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. We could see anywhere from a half inch to two inches of snow depending on where...
Fox 19
Volunteers hand out vital cold-weather items to Cincinnati homeless
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Good Samaritans took to the streets Friday to provide those in need life-saving items like blankets, scarves and even temporary shelters. It’s dangerously cold in the Tri-State after Thursday night’s arctic storm front rolled through, and it’ll remain so for the next few days.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
Fox 19
Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro is extending its fare-free service to Christmas Day to help relieve riders who must travel in inclement weather, according to a news release. As winter storm clean-up continues, service will be free to customers during the 24-hour period to help speed up the boarding process and keep routes running as close to the schedule as possible. Some routes may be subject to detours and delays, according to Metro.
Fox 19
Very cold holiday weekend, tracking early week snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Friday through were -8º and +10º (at midnight). With wind gusts as high as 35 mph, wind chill values to drop as low as -25º in spots, still giving us dangerously cold air. Frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes if skin is exposed in these conditions.
Fox 19
Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
Fox 19
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Fox 19
Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
WLWT 5
LIST: Business, school closures start to roll in as winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
Business closures are starting to come in as a major winter storm takes aim at the Cincinnati area late this week. SEE LATEST FORECAST // SEE CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. An arctic blast is set to move through the area starting late Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold...
Winter Storm, Wind Chill warnings continue into Saturday as dangerously cold weather hits the region
A Winter Storm Warning continues through 7 a.m. Saturday for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren Counties. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer Miami and Shelby counties. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke,...
