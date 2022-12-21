ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A sprinkler system burst inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts building late Christmas Eve, leaving several inches of standing water on the first floor. Fitton Center staff said the Hamilton Fire Department shut off the water to the fire suppression system at 101 S. Monument...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Cold and sunny Christmas, light snow arrives Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Christmas Day will have highs in the teens with wind chills near or slightly below zero. Expect mostly sunny skies across the tri-state!. Light snow showers return to the tri-state on Monday. The current timeline is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it should be stressed that this is a light snow. Total snow accumulations will range between 0.5″ to 2.0″ of snow. Because this snow may cause some disruptions and slick road conditions, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Snow expected

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers will move into the Tri-State Monday morning and will continue on and off through the daytime hours. The timeline for snow is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. We could see anywhere from a half inch to two inches of snow depending on where...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Volunteers hand out vital cold-weather items to Cincinnati homeless

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Good Samaritans took to the streets Friday to provide those in need life-saving items like blankets, scarves and even temporary shelters. It’s dangerously cold in the Tri-State after Thursday night’s arctic storm front rolled through, and it’ll remain so for the next few days.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro is extending its fare-free service to Christmas Day to help relieve riders who must travel in inclement weather, according to a news release. As winter storm clean-up continues, service will be free to customers during the 24-hour period to help speed up the boarding process and keep routes running as close to the schedule as possible. Some routes may be subject to detours and delays, according to Metro.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Very cold holiday weekend, tracking early week snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Friday through were -8º and +10º (at midnight). With wind gusts as high as 35 mph, wind chill values to drop as low as -25º in spots, still giving us dangerously cold air. Frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes if skin is exposed in these conditions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
CINCINNATI, OH

