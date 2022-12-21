Read full article on original website
Related
Vince McMahon Isn't Wanted Back At WWE
Vince McMahon wants to come back to WWE, but it doesn't seem like that feeling is reciprocated. A new Wall Street Journal article dropped on December 13, outlining that Vince McMahon has told those close to him that he's considered making a WWE comeback, and got poor advice to retire. This, with the revelation of two more lawsuits regarding sexual misconduct and assault -- one new, and one from Rita Chatterton, a former WWE referee.
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve
Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 12-16
- Title shot tourney finals: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: TJ Wilson. - Street Profits & Akira Tozawa vs. Judgment Day: Shane Helms. - United States Title Contender: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley: Abyss. Backstage News. - Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings as Briana Ray. Internally, she was...
EC3: By Banning Moves At CYN, They Are More Effective
When you control the moves and the narrative, you can make it up as you go along. The former TNA Heavyweight Champion EC3 joined Fightful's Wrestling Perspective with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell for their weekly podcast. When asked if a ban for certain wrestling moves was necessary in the promotion, he created Control Your Narrative. EC3 would explain his reasoning on why to The Wrestling Perspective.
More Details Behind Sasha Banks Leaving WWE And Her NJPW Deal
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado has been the subject of much speculation. However, we've finally gained some clarity on some details. It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated "months ago," likely when Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported as much. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm this, and she remains listed on the company's official website.
Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Contract
There was word that Goldberg had a new WWE contract, but that's news to people close to him. Recently, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn't faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said "that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."
Trios Battle Royale, WWE Tag Titles | AEW Rampage & Smackdown 12/23/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@DudeFelice) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet match: Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville are announced. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Rey Mysterio vs. Angel. - Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Emma backstage. -...
Ken Shamrock: On How He Felt At Home While Training For WrestleMania 13 With Bret Hart
The former WWF Intercontinental Champion's first storyline in the WWE was with the WWE's biggest star Bret Hart and the man they planned to be a future major star Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. The "World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock joined Fightful's...
Dax Harwood: Bret Hart Is One Of The Greatest Human Beings I've Ever Met
Dax Harwood talks about his love and appreciation for Bret "Hitman" Hart. In recent years, FTR's Dax Harwood has not been shy about his love of Bret Hart's work between the ropes. However, after being given the opportunity to work alongside Hart, Dax Harwood has also grown an appreciation and respect for the human being behind the "Excellence of Execution"
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes
WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
CJ Perry (AKA Lana) Beat Her Best WWE Year Financially On BrandArmy And CJPerry.com
With Mandy Rose's WWE release being a hot topic, we've heard of one former WWE talent who is doing more than okay with their exclusive content site. CJ Perry, the former Lana in WWE, hasn't wrestled in WWE since being released. Though she was booked for an ill-fated WES show in the UK, she's primarily been working on her BrandArmy content site, which she branded as CJPerry.com. It was noted to us that CJ Perry was the specific talent that we've heard about eclipsing her best WWE year financially by utilizing their BrandArmy.
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE
As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
Roxanne Perez Reflects On NXT Women's Title Win, Notes That It Didn't Feel Real In The Moment
Roxanne Perez discusses her shocking NXT Women's Title victory. After only being with the company for nine months, Roxanne Perez shocked the world on the December 13 edition of WWE NXT when she took down Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship. Prior to Perez's win, Rose had held the belt for over 400 days.
Dolph Ziggler: Tommy Dreamer Told Me Robert Roode Was, 'Basically You From Another Company'
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career as a singles stars and as a tag team. Ziggler was the man who helped introduce wrestling fans to Big E on the main roster in 2012 and re-introduce Drew McIntyre to the main roster in 2018. He also formed a team with Robert Roode, capturing both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a duo.
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout
Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury
AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
EJ Nduka Talks MLW Deal, His Future, Defending His Title, WWE | 2022 Interview
Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Dax Harwood SHOOTS SOFTLY On CM Punk, Sasha Banks, The Briscoes, Ethan Page, More
Dax The Axe is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers from a fan standpoint, but when it comes to the locker room, Harwood is seemingly loved even more by his fellow co-workers. Does Dax love his co-workers back? Let's find out. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. The Briscoes:. “Oh, my...
WWE On Fox Fans' Choice Awards, Kaito Kiyomiya/Kenoh NOAH Interview, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 23, 2022. - The video for the 2022 edition of the WWE On Fox's Fans' Choice Awards has been released. You can see the full video above. - Pro Wrestling NOAH has posted a interview between Kaito Kiyomiya and Kenoh to...
MJF: I Could Give A Shit About The Older Guys, I Wish They Would Rot In Hell And Die Already
MJF does not care about the older generation. MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion and has made it no secret that he intends to cash in when he becomes a free agent in January 2024. MJF has dubbed himself a "generational talent" and has openly discussed his desire to transition to Hollywood, already landing a role in "The Iron Claw."
Fightful
14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0