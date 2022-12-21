ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA fines Mavericks coach Jason Kidd $25K

The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd $25,000 for walking onto the court to “confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official” on Monday night.

Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the game at the two-minute mark of the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

The second-year coach was ejected after his superstar, Luka Doncic, also received two technicals and an ejection for barking at an official. Kidd declined to take questions after the game but offered a prepared statement.

“I’m here because I have to be here,” Kidd said, referring to the NBA’s media requirements. “I already gave up money (with the technicals), so I don’t want to give up any more. So, no questions. Just, we’ll go back and look at the tape, see how we can get better. They were the better team tonight, and we’ll go from there. Thanks for showing up.”

–Field Level Media

