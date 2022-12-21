Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
78-year-old woman reported missing out of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after leaving her residence along Federal Street at around 11 a.m. and not arriving back at noon. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of a missing person at around 3 p.m. in...
WDBJ7.com
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
WSET
Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Orange man charged with murder in Barboursville shooting
Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman from Orange who was found dead in a car in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday. Dominic Gaskins, 31, of Orange, has been...
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
WSLS
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins
=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
Augusta Free Press
UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area
UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
WSET
Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash claims life of Bedford resident early this morning
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
wina.com
Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
wsvaonline.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes
Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for stealing school bus
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of stealing a school bus. Matthew Heuple, 34 of Hurt, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is in the Pittsylvania County jail.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages. ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop. The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description...
Danville Police seeking information related to vehicle break-ins
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in relation to recent vehicle break-ins. Police say if anyone has photos or videos they believe to be related to the break-ins or are suspicious to contact them at 434-799-6510 or investigations at 434-799-6508. In addition to calling them, police say […]
