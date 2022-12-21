ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Janelle Monáe To Receive SeeHer Award At 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Janelle Monáe has been announced as the recipient of the SeeHer Award which will be presented during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

As described by the Critics Choice Association, the “SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes , and pushes boundaries.”

More from VIBE.com

Monáe is the seventh person to receive the honor. Previous awardees include Viola Davis, who was the first honoree , Zendaya, and Halle Berry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CI9QM_0jqR6iqS00
Janelle Monáe attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Related Story

Lizzo Accepts People's Champ Award During 2022 People's Choice Awards

The Dirty Computer musician is being honored for their accomplished career, including being an eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and actor. Monáe currently stars in Netflix’s Knives Out sequel , GLASS ONION: A Knives Out Mystery . The 37-year-old also starred in Antebellum , Harriet , and the second installment of Homecomin g, among other projects.

They were recently honored as the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year by The Trevor Project which supports LGBTQ youth in crisis. Additionally, the “Yoga” performer is a co-chair for When We All Vote and runs their own Fem the Future initiative, empowering young women and girls with the resources and support they need to overcome the challenges associated with growing up in under-resourced communities of color.

It was previously announced that fellow actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming ceremony.

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. The gala will broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Issues Update About Tracheotomy Following Two-Month Coma

Back in November, it was revealed that Al B. Sure! awakened from a two-month long medically-induced coma. Now, the “Nite And Day” crooner has opened up in detail about his recent medical scare, which led to a required tracheotomy and liver transplant. Al B.—born Albert Joseph Brown III—explained to Fox 5 New York that legendary producer Edward “DJ Eddie F” Ferrell was the one who rushed him to the hospital initially.More from VIBE.comAl B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month ComaAb-Soul, Young Dolph, Boldy James Unleash New Music Friday Releases'Red Table Talk' Shares First Look Into Their 'A Different...
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

Florida Mother Of Two Dead Following BBL Surgery

The family of a Florida woman who died during a cosmetic procedure is seeking justice. Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was pronounced dead in October 2021 after not waking up from the anesthesia she was given prior to the operation, which took place at Best U Now, a cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Fla. It has since been discovered that the doctor who administered the anesthesia was medically restricted from doing so. More from VIBE.comCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been RemovedCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Doja Cat Confirms Upcoming Breast Augmentation According...
PLANTATION, FL
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Vibe

The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16

On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Romeo Miller Says Master P Withheld ‘Rap Snacks’ Money For 15 Years

Romeo Miller continues to lash out at his father, Master P, most recently accusing the legendary mogul of withholding his earnings from his stake in the Rap Snacks brand. In an Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 19), the 33-year-old revealed he’ll be receiving his first check from the company, which he helped promote and endorse for over 15 years. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music GroupMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social MediaSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following 'Snoop Loopz' Controversy “I would like to thank James...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Diddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers

Diddy celebrated his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs’ birthday with a Sweet 16 bash for the ages. On Monday (Dec. 19), the 53-year-old mogul posted a series of photos of his daughters taken at the party, during which the teenagers showed off a series of chic looks while ringing in their new year of life. “Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” Diddy wrote in the post’s caption before acknowledging the girls’ late mother and his former life partner, Kim Porter. “I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Virginia Rapper Sentenced To 5 Months For Capitol Riot Album Art

A Virginia rapper by the name of Bugzie The Don was sentenced to five months in prison Monday (Dec. 19) after entering a guilty plea in connection to January 2021’s U.S. Capitol riot. He’s being detained for his album cover art that features an image from the unforgettable incident. Bugzie the Don, born Antionne Brodnax, photoshopped himself smoking on top of a truck while the Capitol riot took place in the background. The graphic was then utilized as the cover art to his 2021 album The Capital.More from VIBE.comCardi B Appears In Court As $5M Tattoo Cover Art Trial BeginsBlack Mother Delivers...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s Ex-Chef Morghan Medlock Suing For $500K, Claims Wrongful Termination

Lil Wayne’s former chef Morghan Medlock is suing the rapper after claiming that she was wrongfully terminated by the New Orleans native over a family emergency. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), TMZ obtained court documents that detailed the cause of the suit as wrongful termination and retaliation, amongst other claims. Per outlet, Medlock says it all started on a Memorial Day trip to Vegas with the “Lollipop” rapper when she had to abruptly leave for a family emergency. The chef was informed that her 10-year-old son had succumbed to a head injury and was in the hospital.More from VIBE.comLil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Lawsuit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Mother’s Death Freed Him To Write New Memoir

Stephen A. Smith is gearing up to drop his memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, in January During an interview with VIBE Magazine, Smith, 55, talked about the upcoming tome and emphasized that his text wouldn’t be “some tell-all book” where he’s divulging “every scintilla” of his life for shock value. More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith To Host 'NBA In Stephen A's World' Christmas SpecialStephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin DurantStephen A. Smith Names Actors He'd Want To Play Him In A Biopic Instead, Stephen A insisted that his memoir would be his life story presented...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vibe

Trey Songz Surrenders To NYPD In Alleged Bowling Alley Assault

Trey Songz has turned himself in to police after being accused of assaulting a woman at a New York bowling alley. According to a statement obtained by TMZ, however, his surrendering is not an admission of guilt. “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing,” remarked Songz’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, in the statement. More from VIBE.comTrey Songz's Rape Accuser, Dylan Gonzalez, Releases Statement, Claims "Unbearable PTSD"Trey Songz Denies...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Lori Harvey Reveals She’s Happily Single, But Still Open To Love

Lori Harvey is fully aware of the internet’s rumor mill constantly surrounding her, and simultaneously ignores the false narratives, thanks to her mother, Marjorie Harvey. “For those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do.” “That’s where the strong sense of self comes into play,” the 25-year-old entrepreneur recalled of her mother’s advice to ESSENCE for their Black Love cover. “Just understanding and really knowing who I am, and not letting the outside opinions or noise affect me internally.”More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Named Part Owner Of AFC Bournemouth Soccer TeamSZA...
Vibe

Styles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All Time

Styles P remains convinced that The Notorious B.I.G. is the greatest rapper to ever clutch a mic. The LOX member recently appeared on Creators Club alongside groupmate Jadakiss and broke down the exact traits that set Biggie apart from the pack. “I think most people understand him as the greatest MC to ever live,” the Yonkers rep contended. “What makes him the greatest, he was really great in all aspects of rhyming. Most people are good in two categories, maybe three, if you’re pushing it. Big was really, really nice in all categories.”More from VIBE.comThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn...
Vibe

Snootie Wild Murder Suspect Arrested In Houston

New developments have been made in the murder of Snootie Wild. According to a statement issued by the City of Houston,  Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with the murder of the Memphis rapper, real name LePreston Porter, in the 185th State District Court. Houston Police Department Homicide Division Detective A. Graf and Investigator S. Chettry reported the news.More from VIBE.comSnootie Wild, Memphis Rapper, Dead At 36GloRilla Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In "No More Love" VideoJanet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour Williams was arrested last Wednesday (Dec. 14) by HPD SWAT officers...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72

NFL legend Franco Harris has passed away at age 72. According to Harris’ son, the former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback passed away overnight on Wednesday (Dec. 21). A cause of death has yet to be revealed. More from VIBE.comWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub BrawlTerrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On CameraBrett Favre's Welfare Fraud Saga Unravels With More Allegations NFL Hall of Fame President Jim Porter issued a statement regarding Harris’ death. “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vibe

Babyface Ray Arrested For Outstanding Warrants After Car Breaks Down

Babyface Ray was reportedly arrested on Tuesday (Dec. 20) in Pontiac, Mich. The 31-year-old was taken in due to outstanding warrants. The official police report, obtained by TMZ, states that the MOB rapper was driving a BMW that eventually broke down and blocked the road. After the cops went to examine the situation, they ran the Detroit artist’s ID through the system only to realize he had outstanding misdemeanor warrants for a suspended license, being absent from a court appearance based around his child custody battle, and illegal possession of a weapon. He was then taken to Oakland County Jail. More...
PONTIAC, MI
Vibe

Birdman Plans To Change His Name In 2023

Birdman will be taking on the popular “new year, new me” mantra in a significant way come 2023. The 53-year-old plans to change his government name back to what it was when he was born. “In February 2023, I won’t be Williams no more,” the Cash Money Records co-founder said on social media last week. “I’ll be Bryan Christopher Brooks. He a Patterson, I’m a Williams. 2023 I’m changing my name.” The “Still Fly” artist went on to explain how he became a “Williams,” and the reasoning for why he wants to be a “Brooks.” “I was born Bryan Brooks. My...
Vibe

YSL Members Lil Duke And Slimelife Shawty Take Plea Deals In RICO Case

Details surrounding the ongoing YSL RICO case continue to unravel, as multiple members of the gang have been released from prison after taking plea deals on Friday (Dec. 16). Rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty both reportedly plead guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act after admitting their membership in YSL. Both artists were released from custody after having their sentences commuted to time served.More from VIBE.comBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseGunna Released From Prison After Pleading Guilty To RICO ChargeT.I And Bun B Speak On Use Of Rap Lyrics In YSL RICO Case...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Puts Bid In To Replace Elon Musk As Head Of Twitter

Snoop Dogg has put his bid in to become the new head honcho of Twitter amid speculation regarding owner Elon Musk’s future as the chief decision-maker for the social media platform. On Sunday evening, the Long Beach native posted a poll asking his followers if he’d be a suitable replacement in the event that Musk decides to hand over the reigns. “Should I run Twitter,” the 51-year-old questioned in a poll posted on his account, with “yes” and “no” being the only options to choose from.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Upset With Mario's Comment Following His Live PerformanceSnoop Dogg And Master...
Vibe

Vibe

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy