EGPD teams up with Walmart for those in need

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The East Greenbush Police Department is teaming up with the Walmart on Troy Road to provide Christmas trees for those in need.

“Everyone should share in the joy of the holiday season, regardless of their financial situation,” the East Greenbush Police Department said on its Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is in need of a Christmas tree, stop by the customer service desk at Walmart, located at 279 Troy Road in East Greenbush.

