Effective: 2022-12-25 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CST Sunday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 23.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.5 Sun 8 pm CST 24.3 23.9 23.4

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 59 MINUTES AGO