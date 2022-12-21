ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Labette; Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Light sleet accumulations less than a half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Greenwood, Harvey, Neosho, Sedgwick, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Greenwood; Harvey; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy