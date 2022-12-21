Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Greenwood, Harvey, Neosho, Sedgwick, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Greenwood; Harvey; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Marion, McPherson, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Marion; McPherson; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Labette, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Labette; Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Light sleet accumulations less than a half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Precipitation has ended across south central Nebraska and north central Kansas. However, the freezing precipitation, while light, has left a glaze of ice on some roadways and sidewalks. These may be slick through the night. Remember to slow down and leave extra space if traveling this evening or tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Morris, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Morris; Ottawa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain is forecast. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, especially where they haven`t been treated.
