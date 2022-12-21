ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Labette; Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Light sleet accumulations less than a half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Greenwood, Harvey, Neosho, Sedgwick, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Greenwood; Harvey; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 20:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Marion, McPherson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Marion; McPherson; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 19:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Linn; Miami WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LINN COUNTY, KS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Craig, Delaware, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Nowata; Osage; Ottawa; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Areas of freezing rain and sleet likely. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oklahoma primarily near the Oklahoma Kansas border. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges are possible.
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

