Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Labette; Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Light sleet accumulations less than a half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO