Kent concedes to Gluesenkamp Perez in 3rd Congressional District race

After requesting a recount earlier this month, Republican candidate Joe Kent conceded to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District on Wednesday.

Kent’s statement reads, in part:

“I promised during the campaign that I would accept the outcome of the election, now definitively determined as the recount has concluded.

“This morning, I called my opponent to concede and offer my congratulations on her victory.

“While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot to be proud of. We defeated a 12-year incumbent in the primary and came within a single percentage point of winning the general despite an unprecedented $14.2 million spent against me, including millions in special interest dark money.”

Last week, counties began releasing their results in the recount in the 3rd Congressional District election, with most additional votes going to Gluesenkamp Perez.

According to the secretary of state’s office, Gluesenkamp Perez won the November election with 160,314 votes to Kent’s 157,685.

