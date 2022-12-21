ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Bitter cold settles into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s certainly feeling festive!. Sunshine will be out this Christmas Eve, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s. It will also be breezy through the afternoon helping it to feel a little colder than it actually is. With the wind factored in, it will fell like the upper 30s and lower 40s.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

FEMA deadlines near for Hurricanes Ian, Nicole help. Here’s how to apply

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t applied for Hurricane Ian FEMA assistance yet and need to, you have three weeks left to do so. Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian are still able to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 12. This is also the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very warm start Friday, temperatures are poised to plummet after lunch. The cold front will blast into Marion and Flagler counties late in the morning and plunge southeast through the afternoon. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New attractions, experiences coming to Central Florida theme parks in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – The lineup of new attractions and experiences coming to Central Florida’s world-class theme parks is looking strong in 2023. In 2022, theme park guests had a handful of new things to check out, including Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a Peppa Pig theme park, Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy