Orange County shelters expected to be filled amid Central Florida freeze
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This Christmas weekend, Central Florida’s homeless community is expected to fill shelters due to frigid temperatures. With lows dipping into the 20s, advocates said it will be unsafe to be outside for long periods of time. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage...
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Bitter cold settles into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla – It’s certainly feeling festive!. Sunshine will be out this Christmas Eve, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s. It will also be breezy through the afternoon helping it to feel a little colder than it actually is. With the wind factored in, it will fell like the upper 30s and lower 40s.
FEMA deadlines near for Hurricanes Ian, Nicole help. Here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t applied for Hurricane Ian FEMA assistance yet and need to, you have three weeks left to do so. Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian are still able to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 12. This is also the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
Ask Trooper Steve: What are some reminders before hitting the road for the holidays?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Recently, Trooper Steve was asked, “What are some reminders before hitting the road for the holidays?”...
TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very warm start Friday, temperatures are poised to plummet after lunch. The cold front will blast into Marion and Flagler counties late in the morning and plunge southeast through the afternoon. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after...
New attractions, experiences coming to Central Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. – The lineup of new attractions and experiences coming to Central Florida’s world-class theme parks is looking strong in 2023. In 2022, theme park guests had a handful of new things to check out, including Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a Peppa Pig theme park, Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World.
