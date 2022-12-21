Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Greenwood, Harvey, Neosho, Sedgwick, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Greenwood; Harvey; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Labette, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Labette; Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Light sleet accumulations less than a half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Marion, McPherson, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Marion; McPherson; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Linn, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 19:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Linn; Miami WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
