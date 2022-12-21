Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Greenwood, Harvey, Neosho, Sedgwick, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Greenwood; Harvey; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Marion, McPherson, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Marion; McPherson; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
