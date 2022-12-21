ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haakon County, SD

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 18:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST /3 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Jackson County, Bennett County, Mellette County, Todd County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST /3 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

