Effective: 2022-12-25 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Greenwood; Harvey; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected with freezing rain, sleet and light snow. A light glaze of ice accumulation is anticipated. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions could develop especially on any untreated roads and elevated surfaces.

ALLEN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO