southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
Effingham Radio
Roger L. Balcer, 86
Roger L. Balcer, 86 of Effingham, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
nowdecatur.com
Weather Related Closings and Delays
Entries are listed by groups and alphabetically below. If you have a closing, delay, or remote learning plan you would like to report, please email news@wsoyam.com. Please note that essential services will take priority in the listing. If you are unsure if a business or entity is open, call ahead.
Christian County Sherriff warning about phone scam after multiple reports
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a phone scam, with someone masquerading as a deputy from their office. According to a news release, scammers are targeting people in the county, saying they are a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and claiming the person missed their court date, have […]
wgel.com
Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day
Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
wgel.com
Multiple Departments Respond To Keyesport Garage Fire
Multiple Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in the 21000 block of Emerald Road in Keyesport early Wednesday morning. Greenville fire was called for mutual aid around 1:12AM Wednesday morning, Keyesport and Mulberry Grove departments were called earlier, Wheatfield and Highland-Pierron were also called for mutual aid. The garage caught fire along with several items in and around the garage, including multiple older vehicles.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
Effingham Radio
Louise Helen Mueller, 72
Louise Helen Mueller, 72, of Stewardson, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Louise was born on August 13, 1950, in Green Creek, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Wesselman. She married Ervin Mueller on November 19, 1977, and he preceded her in death on December 4, 1993.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
wdml.com
Two arrested in connection with Woodlawn armed robbery
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a reported armed robbery at the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia home heavily damaged in Christmas morning fire
A Centralia home was heavily damaged by fire early Christmas morning. The occupants of the Jeffrey King home at 540 North Beech discovered what may have started as a flu fire just before midnight Saturday night. Firemen say the fire spread through the attic and went through the roof. The living area of the single-family home was not damaged by the fire, but received heavy smoke and water damage as well as from efforts to put out the fire.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Dix home destroyed by fire
A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
i70sports.com
CHBC Grad, Former Two-Time State Champion Announces Transfer to Illinois
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City graduate and two-time 1A State Shot Put Champion Daniel Lucas will be making a major move in his collegiate athletic and academic career as he announced this week. Lucas who signed with the University of Iowa earlier this year, announced Thursday via social media that “After a hard decision, I have decided to transfer from Iowa and continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Illinois.” The opportunity to throw for the Fighting Illini will bring Lucas closer to home and to facilities he is very familiar with through previous competition. In Lucas, the Fighting Illini will be getting a two-time state shot put champion and two-time top 20 state finisher in the Discus. While at CHBC, Lucas and teammate Jadon Robertson were able to secure the Class 1A team third place trophy in 2021 and then this past May, tied for first place in the team standings with Salt Fork.
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia home destroyed in late Wednesday night fire
A Centralia home was destroyed in a late Wednesday night fire. City Firefighters say the occupants of the home at 618 North Beech, Lora Mitchell and an adult child, were out before the department arrived and found the entire front of the home on fire. Mitchell told firemen she walked...
WAND TV
More bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills expected for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The Arctic blast of cold will stick around Central Illinois through Christmas Day. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills blasted into Central Illinois Wednesday. This morning, we woke up to the coldest air in almost four years! (Back in late January 2019, Decatur dropped to -16°!) About...
