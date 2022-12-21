Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?
"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
kurv.com
Texas Cities Experiencing Power, Water Issues In Freezing Weather
Texas cities are reporting power and water issues as the state sees a drop in temperatures. Almost six-thousand CenterPoint Energy customers are without electricity in Houston, and some Atmos Energy users in Central Texas say they do not have gas. A water main has burst in San Antonio, and crews say the water on the road is beginning to turn into ice in the freezing conditions.
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
mycanyonlake.com
Most Locations Across Hill Country Will Remain Below Freezing Today
A wind advisory has expired but a wind chill warning remains in effect. Another hard freeze is in store overnight. However, winds will diminish this evening, making the “feels like” temperatures a bit milder. Most locations across the Hill Country and into the Coastal Plains will remain below...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
CBS Austin
ERCOT underestimates Thursday night's electric demand ahead of cold Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — We are looking at some very cold temperatures here in Central Texas over the next 12 hours, and if Thursday night was any indication, we do not have a firm idea of how much demand for electricity there will be, besides "a lot." Thursday night, ERCOT missed the forecasted demand by as much as 10,000 megawatts at some points.
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
Deep freeze lingers for days as North Texas sees its coldest December in 40 years
We don’t get above freezing until noon Christmas day, with dangerous wind chills and no more snowflakes. But the good news is we’ll see a rapid warm up next week.
KSAT 12
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
fox4news.com
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
fox44news.com
kurv.com
Power Outages Accompany Drop In Temperatures In South Texas
American Electric Power is working to restore power to thousands of South Texas customers as temperatures fall across the region. AEP reported nearly seven-thousand outages in Hidalgo County late yesterday as thermometers started to drop from the 60s into the 40s. About 36-hundred AEP customers were still without power as of midnight.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
