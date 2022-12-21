ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dallasexpress.com

Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day

Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
FORT WORTH, TX
kurv.com

Texas Cities Experiencing Power, Water Issues In Freezing Weather

Texas cities are reporting power and water issues as the state sees a drop in temperatures. Almost six-thousand CenterPoint Energy customers are without electricity in Houston, and some Atmos Energy users in Central Texas say they do not have gas. A water main has burst in San Antonio, and crews say the water on the road is beginning to turn into ice in the freezing conditions.
TEXAS STATE
austinnews.net

Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
TEXAS STATE
mycanyonlake.com

Most Locations Across Hill Country Will Remain Below Freezing Today

A wind advisory has expired but a wind chill warning remains in effect. Another hard freeze is in store overnight. However, winds will diminish this evening, making the “feels like” temperatures a bit milder. Most locations across the Hill Country and into the Coastal Plains will remain below...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
CBS Austin

ERCOT underestimates Thursday night's electric demand ahead of cold Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — We are looking at some very cold temperatures here in Central Texas over the next 12 hours, and if Thursday night was any indication, we do not have a firm idea of how much demand for electricity there will be, besides "a lot." Thursday night, ERCOT missed the forecasted demand by as much as 10,000 megawatts at some points.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX
fox44news.com

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Power Outages Accompany Drop In Temperatures In South Texas

American Electric Power is working to restore power to thousands of South Texas customers as temperatures fall across the region. AEP reported nearly seven-thousand outages in Hidalgo County late yesterday as thermometers started to drop from the 60s into the 40s. About 36-hundred AEP customers were still without power as of midnight.
CW33

How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston, TX
