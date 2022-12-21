Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Related
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
oilcity.news
All interstates, most highways reopen across Wyoming; black ice conditions persist
CASPER, Wyo. — All three interstates that cross through Wyoming have been reopened to all traffic on Thursday afternoon after facing various closures Wednesday and into Thursday due to winter conditions. I-80 was the last interstate to have closures in effect, but those have all been lifted, according to...
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit temporarily suspends service on the Red Route due to illness, extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit is temporarily suspending service for the LINK bus service’s “Red Route” at 11:30 a.m. today, with the last departure from downtown occurring at 10:30 a.m. The route provides transportation services mainly along east 12th Street in Casper. Staffing shortages due...
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
oilcity.news
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. — Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
oilcity.news
Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
oilcity.news
Casper police: Driving around closures, emergency vehicles puts lives at risk
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police say that those who go around emergency vehicles and disregard road closures are putting lives at risk. “A friendly reminder to the drivers in our community: If emergency vehicles are blocking the roadway, do not go around them,” the release said Thursday. “When...
oilcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
oilcity.news
Weather data shows Casper area hitting new record lows
CASPER, Wyo. — Data continues to surface Thursday confirming anecdotal reports of cold weather in central Wyoming, and it appears as if record lows have been reached. According to historical data for the Casper area from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the lowest recorded temperature was minus 41 degrees. The record includes data from 1937 to 2022. Data from Thursday shows one location in Casper hitting minus 40, with the airport dropping to minus 42.
Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record
Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Hundreds of Natrona County Residents Still Without Power During Below Zero Weather
Many Natrona County residents are reporting that their power is still out. It's currently unknown if this outage is due to the same reason as the previous outage, but numerous people are saying that their power is out. The email below is one that many residents have received:. The Rocky...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Natrona Commissioners approve new zoning regulations
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After nearly two years of work, the Natrona County Commissioners passed a new zoning regulation document. This one is at least somewhat shorter and, they say, less overreaching than the previous one drafted around 20 years ago.
Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks
One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
oilcity.news
Casper shatters record cold temps on Thursday; warming trend ahead for Christmas weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The recent cold snap is poised to ease as the arctic air moves through the rest of the U.S. this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest temperature on record was recorded in the early hours on Thursday. “Casper had a record...
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper’s low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn’t ready to proclaim...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) OC readers show Holiday Spirit with decked-out homes in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News readers sent us photos of holiday houses around the city. Here’s a compilation along with street info. Jason Magnuson: “I have five songs programmed, for a total show of about 17 minutes.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
Wind Chill Values as Low as -50 in Natrona County, Warmer Weather on the Way
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning until 11 a.m. today, Dec. 23rd:. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills between 40. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite. on exposed...
Comments / 0