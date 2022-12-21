ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental

An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weather data shows Casper area hitting new record lows

CASPER, Wyo. — Data continues to surface Thursday confirming anecdotal reports of cold weather in central Wyoming, and it appears as if record lows have been reached. According to historical data for the Casper area from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the lowest recorded temperature was minus 41 degrees. The record includes data from 1937 to 2022. Data from Thursday shows one location in Casper hitting minus 40, with the airport dropping to minus 42.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record

Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona Commissioners approve new zoning regulations

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After nearly two years of work, the Natrona County Commissioners passed a new zoning regulation document. This one is at least somewhat shorter and, they say, less overreaching than the previous one drafted around 20 years ago.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks

One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy