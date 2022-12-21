ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm

ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
WJBF

Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency amid cold weather system

GEORGIA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to traveling during the […]
wfxl.com

Tuesday earthquake recorded in north Georgia

An earthquake was recorded in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 3:30 p.m. The epicenter was nine miles east-northeast of Eton, Georgia in Murray County, which is near the Georgia-Tennessee state line. The quake had a magnitude of 1.3 and...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case. Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast. Updated: 21 hours ago. Space heater safety is important ahead...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means

ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
The Georgia Sun

An arctic blast is coming to Georgia, but will it actually snow?

Let’s talk about temperature, folks! A lot of my social media feed for the last couple of days has been related to one or more cold outbreaks that could affect the U.S. over the next couple of weeks or even into January. On Twitter, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center posted an infographic about bitterly cold conditions likely to occur during the holiday season.
cobbcountycourier.com

Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
theapopkavoice.com

If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?

When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
