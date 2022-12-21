Read full article on original website
Related
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm
ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
Power restored to 120,000 Georgia residents after arctic blast
Georgia Power teams are in the field this morning working to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely low temperatures and severe, high winds that brought down trees causing downed powerlines and interrupting service to customers overnight. Damage and outages are primarily concentrated in North Georgia and...
Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?...
Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency amid cold weather system
GEORGIA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to traveling during the […]
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
wfxl.com
Tuesday earthquake recorded in north Georgia
An earthquake was recorded in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 3:30 p.m. The epicenter was nine miles east-northeast of Eton, Georgia in Murray County, which is near the Georgia-Tennessee state line. The quake had a magnitude of 1.3 and...
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case. Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast. Updated: 21 hours ago. Space heater safety is important ahead...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
An arctic blast is coming to Georgia, but will it actually snow?
Let’s talk about temperature, folks! A lot of my social media feed for the last couple of days has been related to one or more cold outbreaks that could affect the U.S. over the next couple of weeks or even into January. On Twitter, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center posted an infographic about bitterly cold conditions likely to occur during the holiday season.
cobbcountycourier.com
Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”
The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
theapopkavoice.com
If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?
When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
Update: Georgia Power’s rate hike will only cost you about $3.60 more per month
The state Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a $1.8 billion rate increase requested by Georgia Power Tuesday that embraced most of an agreement between the agency’s staff and the company presented last week. Commissioners slightly lowered the upper limit on profits Georgia Power will be allowed to keep and...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0