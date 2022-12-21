Read full article on original website
Frosty Weather Sticks Around Alabama During the Holiday Weekend
Alabamians are experiencing one of the coldest Christmas holiday weekends in a very long time. At sunrise this morning in Tuscaloosa it was 13 degrees. The coldest Alabama town was Tuckers Chapel at 4 degrees and the warmest was Mobile at 20 degrees. Holiday Weekend Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40,...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs
A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
Wind Chill Watch: Alabamians Brace for Dangerous Subzero Values
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a “Wind Chill Watch.” The watch is set to go into effect on Friday, December 23, 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. Expected Wind Chill Values. It is expected that dangerously cold wind chills are possible in the...
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter
As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has long been celebrated for his ability to bring unprecedented amounts of federal dollars back home to Alabama, but the statesman may have saved his best gift to the city of Tuscaloosa for last. Shelby did not seek re-election and will be replaced in the...
West Tuscaloosa Church to Donate 200 Bikes to Children in Need This Christmas
Children throughout Tuscaloosa and parts of West Alabama will wake up to a bike Christmas morning, thanks to a donation drive held by a West Tuscaloosa church. David Gay, the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa, said the bicycle giveaway is a part of the church's large annual community drive that is done during the month of December for the holidays.
Tuscaloosa Store Fights Shoplifters With Public Embarrassment
A popular Tuscaloosa store is getting lots of attention for the way they handle shoplifters in their store. I don't recall ever, in my 47 years, seeing a retailer do anything like this in the actual business. Other than the mini newspaper I see in Tuscaloosa/West Alabama gas stations, with...
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
DCH Reinstitutes Mask Requirements As COVID Cases Climb Again
Tuscaloosa residents visiting loved ones in local hospitals this holiday season will be required to wear a facemask when doing so as COVID-19 cases in the area climb again. Leaders at the DCH Health System announced the change this weekend, and it went into effect Monday morning at midnight. DCH...
Tuscaloosa Delays All Trash and Recycling Collection to Observe Christmas, New Year
The city of Tuscaloosa will delay the collection of garbage, trash and recycling routes for the next two weeks to allow municipal workers to observe Christmas and New Year's Day. Since both holidays fall on Sundays, the city's employees will be on holiday on the Mondays that follow. As such,...
Several Local Groups Collecting Christmas Items for Tuscaloosa Children in Need
Organizers of the 4th Annual True Meaning of Christmas event, hosted by Integrity Financial Solutions and several community partners, are collecting clothing and toys for several Tuscaloosa families for Christmas. According to one such organizer, Tre Lanier, the event previously raised funds to assist families with paying bills to relieve...
Cottondale Man Accused of Setting House on Fire After His Eviction
A Cottondale man has been charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set fire to a home from which he had been recently evicted Saturday. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, police were called to a residence on Laurelwood Drive in Tuscaloosa Friday afternoon on reports of a suspicious fire there.
Northport Police and Firefighters Rescue Residents from Monday Morning Apartment Fire
Several apartments suffered heavy damage during an early morning fire in Northport Monday, but those inside escaped serious injuries thanks to quick thinking from first responders. According to Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon, a major fire broke out at Saddlewood Apartments off McFarland Boulevard in Northport sometime before dawn -- he...
