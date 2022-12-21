Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Census: New York lost more people than any other state
(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
informnny.com
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
hivplusmag.com
New York Insurance Companies Now Required to Cover PrEP
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?
The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
westsidenewsny.com
Associated Builders and Contractors ranks NY among worst construction business environments in U.S.
Associated Builders and Contractors released its eighth annual Merit Shop Scorecard today (December 15), rating New York as a state with a poor business environment for open/merit shop construction contractors. Ranking 44 out of 51 New York rated near the bottom based on state laws, policies, and programs related to open competition and developing current and future craft professionals.
New York State Will No Longer Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12
Soon, New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12, thanks to a new law. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation earlier this year and it will take effect on January 1, 2023. Under current law, children ages 7 and older can be charged with a crime in New York. According to the Legal Aid Society via Gothamist,
New York Governor Promises to Open the State's First Weed Shop
Even after legalization, it takes a while for marijuana in a given state to be sold in stores like any other age-restricted item -- while Colorado has over 1,000 retail and medical marijuana stores across the state, New York has not had a single official store despite legalizing medical cannabis in 2016 and recreational in the spring of 2021.
'Major disaster': Death toll rises in western New York after historic blizzard
Erie County officials are calling the Christmas snowstorm "a major disaster" comparable to the blizzard of 1977.
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
New York to initiate adult-use cannabis retail sales
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state’s adult-use cannabis retail sales will begin on Dec. 29 at a dispensary in Manhattan.© Shutterstock Sales will begin at a dispensary operated by Housing Works, the nation’s largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization. “We set a course just nine months ago to […] The post New York to initiate adult-use cannabis retail sales appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
WIBX 950
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
How Much Money Does New York State Tax You For Cigarettes, Alcohol, Weed?
Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,. I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring...
WKTV
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
nystateofpolitics.com
Census: New York saw steepest population decline in the last year
New York continues to lead the country in population loss and outmigration, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Empire State saw the largest annual numeric and percent decline in its population between July 2021 and July 2022, dropping by 180,341 people. Overall, that's a 0.9% decrease in people living in New York, the bureau reported.
CNBC
Marijuana's black market is undercutting legal businesses
Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country
Food Network recently published a list of the "98 Best Pastas In The United States" and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots. How Did Pasta Come To America?. Believe it or not, we have early Spanish...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York weighs what to do with former state prisons
Over the last decade, New York has closed prisons around upstate communities as its population of incarcerated people has dwindled. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is trying to weigh what to do with a dozen former prison sites scattered around New York that remain vacant. A commission studying the issue...
