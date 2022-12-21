Best Buy last-minute Christmas sales — 13 deals that'll arrive on time

Last-minute holiday shopping can be stressful. However, it doesn't have to be. A handful of retailers are offering last-minute Christmas gifts that can still arrive in time for the holiday weekend. Best Buy, for instance, has many devices that will ship asap and arrive before the weekend.

To help with your last-minute shopping, we've gathered some of the best deals and gifts at Best Buy that'll arrive in time for the weekend. We highly recommend you make your purchases today to avoid any shipping delays or stock shortages. Make sure to check out our guide to the major Christmas shipping deadlines as we approach the holiday weekend.

Last-minute Best Buy deals

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

Lowest Price! If you need a new controller for gaming with the family as we head into the festive season, you'll want to snap up this deal. Best Buy is currently offering $20 off the DualSense 5 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5. That's the lowest price we've seen. View Deal

Bella Pro Series 8qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $49 @ Best Buy

Right now you can score a seriously big discount on a Bella Pro Series air fryer at Best Buy. This model sports a roomy 8 quarts capacity which is enough to cook 6.5 pounds of food at once. It also comes with a digital touchscreen display and buttons for specific presets. It can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees thanks to its 1700W of power. View Deal

Keurig K-Latte Coffee/Latte Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Best Buy

Perfect your latte art making skills with the Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker. The single-serve coffee and latte maker lets you brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. It also lets you make lattes in three easy steps. It's now at its cheapest price ever. View Deal

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Best Buy's current sale. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. In our JBL Flip 5 review , we called it one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV + free Echo Dot: from $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of our favorite deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV Edition HDTV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. (The Echo Dot is automatically added to your account). Fire TVs start as cheap as $79 and arrive with expedited shipping or can be picked up in-store. The promo ends December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $99 Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their second-lowest price ever. View Deal

Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm/WiFi): was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) on sale for just $199. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review , we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever. View Deal

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy just sliced a whopping $100 off the Fitbit Sense 2. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review , we called it a fantastic fitness- and health-tracking smartwatch. Not only does it feature an FDA-approved ECG sensor and blood oxygen reading, but the Sense 2 also has the ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature. It works with both iOS and Android and comes with onboard GPS, a native app store, Alexa support, and more. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that Bose is known for, along with excellent sound quality. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review , we said the Editor's Choice headphones are a no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but if you want a machine that's usable, the IdeaPad 3i won't disappoint. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and streaming. View Deal

Meta Quest 2 bundle: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

If you want an easy way into virtual reality, you still can't beat the Meta Quest 2. It's standalone, and packs in two controllers to get everything done. This bundle also comes with digital copies of Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, two of the best VR games . It may not be as hi-tech as the Meta Quest Pro, but it6's got the price tag to match. Especially with $50 off. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M1 still offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's an amazing deal at this price. View Deal