KTRE
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
kjas.com
NWS says Jasper went 42 hours below freezing
The National Weather Service says Jasper spent 42 hours below freezing in the days leading up to Christmas, and that was the longest period of time among the eight reporting stations that were measured. Meteorologists say the thermometer at Jasper County Bell Field Airport reached the freezing point at about...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
kjas.com
Travel trailer destroyed by fire in Sabine County
Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that what was reported as a vehicle fire turned out to be a travel trailer on fire. The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 Friday morning on Highway 96 near Yaupon Street in Pineland. The report said Pineland firefighters arrived to find the...
kjas.com
Recent rains left a highway damaged in San Augustine County
The Texas Department of Transportation says that heavy rainfall in the region over the weekend left a highway damaged. According to TXDOT, the damage occurred to State Highway 21 at the Attoyac River, about thirteen miles west of San Augustine. According to TXDOT, a contract crew is making the repairs....
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Rural Water reports the necessary corrective actions were taken and the boil water notice has been lifted. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 22, 2022.
kjas.com
Wind causes power outages in Jasper and Kirbyville
As the Arctic blast began blasting into this area late Thursday afternoon, a wind gust toppled a tree and knocked out power to a Jasper neighborhood. It happened shortly after 4:00 at the intersection of Fred and Childers Streets, just south of the downtown area. At about that same time,...
kjas.com
Two injured in north Jasper County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people were injured in a Saturday evening crash in the north end of Jasper County. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Circle Drive in Brookeland. Clark said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound at an...
KLTV
UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of 7:33 a.m. officials have now cleared the debris resulting in multiple road closures. Normal traffic flow has resumed. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin. The crash took place in FM1271...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Man burned in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park
The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
kjas.com
JCSO names Kasey Ryan their Deputy of the Year
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has named Kasey Ryan their 2022 Deputy of the Year. The prestigious award was presented to Deputy Ryan by Sheriff Mitchel Newman and Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan. Also receiving awards were Gina Streed who was named jailer of the Year, and Lillie Cooper who...
KLTV
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
kjas.com
Police investigate reported robbery near Walmart parking lot
Jasper Police are investigating a robbery which was reported to have occurred on Sunday afternoon near the parking lot of the Walmart Store on West Gibson Street. Officers were called to the location shortly after 3:00, when a man reported that he had been forced to hand over cash to a man who threatened him with a knife as he walked between Walmart and the Lowe's Home Improvement Store.
kjas.com
Allegiance unveils latest ambulance livery with a military salute
Allegiance Mobile Health has unveiled their newest ambulance livery. The paint scheme features camouflage graphics and the lettering says “Supporting the U.S. Military”. Allegiance also operates several red ambulances, all of which say “Jasper EMS”. Georgetown, Texas based Allegiance Mobile Health has been operating in the...
