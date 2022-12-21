Read full article on original website
Related
Closures for Thursday due to severe cold
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
KFDA
Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity helps family though Christmas home blessing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another family now has a place to call home thanks to Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity. With the help of Amarillo’s Habitat For Humanity Muawia and Omel Abdelrahim, along with their three boys, have received the keys to their new three-bedroom home. “We are here...
Canyon impacted by downtown power outages
Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
KFDA
‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the case for every family. “Everyone wants to be at home with family for the holidays and when you’re away from home taking care of sick kids, that’s just not always possible for people,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.
Brown Road railroad crossing in Randall County remains closed by BNSF
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon, along with Randall County, announced Thursday that the railroad crossing at Brown Road will continue to be closed by BNSF until further notice. Officials said the crossing has been closed since there was a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. According to […]
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Human Remains Found in Potter County Near Hope Road
This is supposed to be the season of hope and love and celebration. However, it is no celebration when a crime is committed and we have seen way too many crimes in Amarillo lately. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road...
Amarillo Police establish Cold Case investigation unit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that it will be forming a cold case investigation unit as a portion of the department’s homicide unit. According to a news release from the department, the new cold case unit will focus on solving unsolved homicides that “had previously been stalled by (a) […]
Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office: Body found west of Amarillo, no foul play suspected
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found west of Amarillo, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road after human...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend held on federal gun charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man arrested Thursday accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend is being held on a federal gun charge. Rowdy Eastman, 35, is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a previous conviction. On Thursday afternoon, Amarillo Police were called to a possible...
KFDA
Councilman Eddy Sauer not running for re-election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Councilman Eddy Sauer announced today that he will not be running for re-election. Eddy Sauer released his announcement adding a list of accomplishments that the city council has made since he joined in 2017. In his statement, he says “From the completion of Hodgetown...
KFDA
WTAMU men’s basketball leading scorer Damion Thornton talks about the team ahead of Christmas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads into the Christmas break 6-4 after dropping two heartbreakers in Las Vegas during the Holiday Hoops Classic. The team’s leading scorer Damion Thornton stopped by our Sports Drive show to discuss how he ended up joining the...
KFDA
Canyon Eagles bounce back after two tough losses
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Eagles are ranked #8 in the 4A state rankings, after starting their season 12-2 and 2-0 in district play. The Eagles’ two losses came early in the season to Amarillo High and Trinity, two solid basketball programs. Head Coach Travis Schulte knows that the...
KFDA
KJ Thomas continues to shine in junior year with Randall
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - KJ Thomas is taking over at Randall. Coming off a stellar sophomore season, the Raiders star is picking up right where he left off. “I mean, just early mornings, late nights, get up early in the morning, get shots up, like 1000 a day, just keep working, stay late after practice, that’s what it takes to be the best,” Thomas said.
Comments / 0