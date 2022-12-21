ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Closures for Thursday due to severe cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
Canyon impacted by downtown power outages

Update (12:47 p.m.) Officials with the city of Canyon provided an update to reported power outages, impacting homes and businesses within the city. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, homes in Canyon East are reported to be impacted by the power outages. As of 12:11 p.m., some homes have had their power […]
‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the case for every family. “Everyone wants to be at home with family for the holidays and when you’re away from home taking care of sick kids, that’s just not always possible for people,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.
Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
Councilman Eddy Sauer not running for re-election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Councilman Eddy Sauer announced today that he will not be running for re-election. Eddy Sauer released his announcement adding a list of accomplishments that the city council has made since he joined in 2017. In his statement, he says “From the completion of Hodgetown...
Canyon Eagles bounce back after two tough losses

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Eagles are ranked #8 in the 4A state rankings, after starting their season 12-2 and 2-0 in district play. The Eagles’ two losses came early in the season to Amarillo High and Trinity, two solid basketball programs. Head Coach Travis Schulte knows that the...
KJ Thomas continues to shine in junior year with Randall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - KJ Thomas is taking over at Randall. Coming off a stellar sophomore season, the Raiders star is picking up right where he left off. “I mean, just early mornings, late nights, get up early in the morning, get shots up, like 1000 a day, just keep working, stay late after practice, that’s what it takes to be the best,” Thomas said.
AMARILLO, TX

