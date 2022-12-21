Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine

Read full article on original website
While most lawmakers applauded Zelenskyy speech, some Republicans objected
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday night received multiple standing ovations and praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday night received multiple standing ovations and praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, but not everyone.
Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.”. At noon in Rome, Francis...
Biden signs bill banning private ownership of big cats
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill into law that seeks to phase out private ownership of big cats and would put an end to cub petting. The issue came to light in the popular Netflix documentary series "Tiger King." Animal rights advocate Carole Baskin, one of the series'...
Several busloads of migrants left near Vice President Harris' residence in frigid temps
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris received an unexpected “gift” on Christmas Eve — several busloads of migrants near her residence in Washington, D.C., according to CNN. The temperature was hovering around 18 degrees when they arrived. Fingers are pointing at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott,...
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid an ongoing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that...
Bidens visit Children's National Hospital ahead of Christmas holiday
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Children’s National Hospital on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, taking time to both thank the staff and visit with children too sick to leave the building. The couple first met with personnel from the Emergency Department before...
Local lawyer stays in touch with former Ukraine student & houses refugees
ORLANDO, Fla. — Overseas, the war in Ukraine displaced millions of people. Some have found new homes in Florida, and new friends as well. Back in March of this year Gary Israel who is a family attorney was trying to help one of his former students in Ukraine escape the war.
A Christmas season without its traditional glow in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Just a year ago, Sophia Square in Kyiv was all about the big Christmas tree and thousands of lights spreading over the plaza. These final days of 2022, in the middle of a war that has ravaged the country for 10 months, a more modest tree stands there, its blue and yellow lights barely breaking the gloom of the square that is otherwise dark apart from the headlights of cars.
