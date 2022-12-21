ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovettsville, VA

loudounnow.com

Loudoun County High School Students Assemble, Distribute Cancer Care Kits

Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church. Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Zobia Farhan, Aldie

Editor: As Christmas rolls around the corner, people are putting up decorations and baking sweet treats and shopping with lists of presents to give those they love. I think that Christmas is all about finding peace with each other. Spreading that peaceful joy could come in many forms. Even though I am Muslim and I don’t celebrate Christmas, I think it’s really important to spread the joy around.
ALDIE, VA
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Council Says Goodbye to Fontaine, Edmonston, Quintana

Purcellville last week said goodbye to outgoing Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and council members Renee Edmonston and Tony Quintana at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year Dec. 15. They were presented with certificates by the remaining members of council before Fontaine shared some parting thoughts to both...
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Ismael Perez, Sterling

Editor: Loudoun is a community that values hard workers, but when it comes to housing, there is an unfair reality: working-class families spend more than 70% of their income on rent. The county must innovate housing programs for our working-class communities. There are many homes, but only for people who...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

With Metro Open, Loudoun Supervisors Ponder Future of Commuter Buses

With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTRF

3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

