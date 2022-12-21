Read full article on original website
KTBS
Fatal shooting on Christmas Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received a call about multiple gunshots fired at 2511 E. 24th St Brookhollow Apartments. Upon arrival, officers provided medical attention to Aaron Bruce, 40, but Bruce was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Criminal...
KSLA
2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
magnoliareporter.com
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – A 20-year-old man from DeSoto Parish, Louisiana has been arrested for stealing approximately $3,000 worth of services from a Caddo Parish business after failing to pay for the repair of his vehicle.
KSLA
Texarkana hardware store selling last-minute supplies for people to winterize homes
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The mad rush of those preparing for the next few days of extremely cold weather continued Thursday, Dec. 22. Texarkana hardware stores are working overtime trying to meet the demand. Thursday morning, a delivery truck arrived at General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas bringing supplies to...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need
Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone …. Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Santa keeps it cold for Chrismas, warmer next week. Arklatex weather update, Saturday,...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Arrests
Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of...
KSLA
Former LSU pitcher turned pro treats Ashdown kids to Christmas shopping spree
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A couple of Ashdown, Ark. elementary students had a day of shopping Friday, Dec. 23 with a former student of the district, thanks to an essay contest focused on Christmas. Former LSU baseball pitcher, Jaden Hill, now pitcher for the Colorado Rockies pro baseball team, hit...
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
caddo.org
Parish of Caddo holiday office closures
Caddo Parish, LA – In observance of the holiday season the Parish of Caddo is observing the following office closures:. Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – CLOSED. Friday, December 30 – Monday, January 2 – CLOSED. The Caddo Parish Commission work session originally...
bossierpress.com
SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott
SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
KLTV
Boil water noticed for some Marion County residents
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County residents are advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption. The notice was issued due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729. Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). This will include customers East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove Subdivision, Woodland Shores Subdivision, Locks Mountain Subdivision, and Alley Creek Park.
ktalnews.com
Santa keeps it cold for Chrismas, warmer next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cold Christmas morning and a chilly Christmas afternoon. We will finally shake this Arctic air early next week, with warmer temperatures and a chance of rain and storms returning during the week. Near record low temperatures tonight into Christmas morning: Temperatures...
txktoday.com
When Temperatures Stay Below Freezing! Tips From the TWU
Texarkana Water Utilities has some tips for when temperatures stay below freezing. This information has also been posted on the Texarkana Water Utilities website: https://twu.txkusa.org and sent to their customers that have enrolled in Email and Text Alert Notifications. WHEN TEMPERATURES STAY BELOW FREEZING:. Give pipes a helping hand. If...
