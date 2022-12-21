Read full article on original website
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Told Former WWE Star He Reminded Him Of The Rock
The Rock is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of the professional wrestling business and he was involved in some legendary feuds during his run with WWE. Triple H was one of The Rock’s biggest rivals and they clashed on many occasions. Former WWE...
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Former WWE Writer
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring and he’s managed to strike fear into the hearts of many. The last thing you want to do is make Brock Lesnar mad, but it sounds like that’s exactly what former WWE writer Vince Russo did during the mid-2000s.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Upcoming WWE Event Has Been Cancelled
Barely a month ago, a major WWE event was being planned to take place in January 2023 and now it appears plans have been halted. The show was scheduled to take place on January 18 2023 and would have taken place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. There had...
ringsidenews.com
Reby Hardy Says She’s Not Signing With AEW
Tony Khan has brought a revolution in the wrestling business with the formation of his promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in 2019. Khan has done brilliantly in making AEW a direct competitor to WWE with the addition of various top-tier talent from across the world. However, it seems that one star might not be joining him anytime soon, and that is Reby Hardy.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Calls Retired WWE Star An “Unsung Hero”
People often joke that in wrestling no one ever really stays retired and recently Jamie Noble laced up his boots and returned to the ring during the WWE live event in Charleston, WV. Noble last wrestled over seven years ago and he officially retired thirteen years ago. Since then he’s been working backstage as a producer for WWE.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched Recent Tribute To Former WWE Star
Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to a fallen family member, just one day removed from the 13th anniversary of his death. On December 4, 2009, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga passed away from a heart attack. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Anoaʻi family. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," Umaga's nephew Solo Sikoa honored his late uncle by performing his finishing move, the Samoan Spike, on Matt Riddle. The attack followed The Usos' victory over Riddle and Kevin Owens.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
ComicBook
Sasha Banks Drops a Hint at a Possible Post-WWE Name Change
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly leaving WWE at the start of 2023 and is already booked to appear at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo on Jan. 4. There's been plenty of speculation about Banks' future ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, including what he name might be if she tries to wrestle anywhere outside of WWE.
ComicBook
Watch: WWE Star Gets "Arrested" for Crashing a Christmas Party
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made headlines back at Thanksgiving when they crashed the Mysterio Family Thanksgiving and attacked Rey Mysterio. The two tried to pull off the same stunt again on Christmas Eve, only this time the Mysterios were ready. Rey dared for the two to settle things outside, then quickly revealed he had called the cops to apprehend the two. Dominik wound up getting "arrested and put in the back of a police car while Ripley angrily shouted at the cops.
