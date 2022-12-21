Read full article on original website
Trigun Stampede Highlights Wolfwood's Makeover With New Poster
Trigun Stampede is hyping up the premiere of its big reboot anime next month as part of the Winter 2023 new schedule of anime releases, and the series is highlighting Nicholas D. Wolfwood's new design for the anime with a new poster! The upcoming reboot series will be interpreting Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action franchise in a whole new kind of way with not only younger versions of each of the main characters, but through a fully 3D CG animated production to top it off.
Pokemon Anime Brings Back Late Narrator in New Special
Pokemon is making headlines these days, and we have the anime to thank for all the buzz. If you have not heard by now, the series is gearing up for its move to the Paldea region, but it will make that transition without its star. After all, Ash Ketchum is leaving the anime, and he just began his farewell tour. And to help see him off, the anime brought back its original narrator, the late Unsho Ishizuka.
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
Marvel's Best Catchphrase Is Now a Comic
Over decades upon decades of issues, the world of Marvel Comics has introduced some pretty memorable characters — as well as memorable lines of dialogue from them. One of the most beloved among them might be "It's Clobberin' Time", the catchphrase frequently utilized by Ben Grimm / The Thing. Early next year, that catchphrase will be canonized in a whole new way with Clobberin' Time, a new miniseries starring Ben. Written and illustrated by Steve Skroce, the series will partner him up with various other characters from Marvel's canon, similarly to his role in the previous Marvel Two-in-One series.
1923 Recap With Spoilers: Nature's Empty Throne
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923… The episode "Nature's Empty Throne" opens with Spencer Dutton being attacked by the leopard as he was at the end of the series premiere, but he manages to fight it off. His associates come to his aid, but one is attacked. It allows Spencer and the surviving associate to kill the leopard, but they are unable to save the man. Spencer then enlists the aid of a doctor amongst the tourists to clean the wounds from the leopard that attacked him as leopards have very filthy claws. Spencer also confronts the leader of the tourists about how he didn't disclose that there was a pair of leopards.
Stranger Things Star Reveals Favorite Anime
Stranger Things has become one of Netflix's biggest original television series, introducing the world to the town of Hawkins, Indiana which has been beguiled by terrifying creatures spawning from the "Upside Down". With the series looking to bring the show to an end with its upcoming fifth season, one of the young actors revealed not just his love of anime but shared his favorite anime with none other than legendary director Guillermo Del Toro. Needless to say, anime's skyrocketing popularity keeps finding new unexpected avenues in the world.
Glass Onion Dominates Netflix Top 10, But A Surprise Horror Movie is Closing In
After just two days of being on Netflix, Rian Johnson's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is dominating the Netflix Top 10 and is currently the #1 movie on the streamer. Official viewership numbers for the film won't be released until Tuesday, but a big debut seems to be in the cards for the murder-mystery ensemble. Perhaps the least surprising thing about Netflix's current Top 10 is that five of the ten titles are Christmas movies, and only some of them Netflix originals. The most surprising thing about the Top 10 is what's nipping at the heels of Glass Onion, none other than Sony's 2022 horror movie The Invitation.
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
ComicBook Nation: The Top Movies of 2022, Glass Onion Review
The ComicBook Nation team reviews Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, plus the hosts reveal their Top 3 movies of 2022. Of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without more DC Studios drama talk!. TOP MOVIES OF 2022. Here are the Top 3 Movies (and Honorable Mentions) of the ComicBook Nation...
Dragon Ball Super: Teen Goten And Trunks Explained
Dragon Ball Super is taking a page from its recent movie which focused on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta, giving readers a window into the lives of Goten and Trunks as teenagers. Following the epic conclusion of the Granolah Arc, this new storyline doesn't put the universe at risk but it gives fans some hilarious high school hijinks as the songs of Goku and Vegeta attempt to navigate their way in high school and also patrolling the streets as the city's new superheroes.
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
Hugh Jackman Addresses if Wolverine's Return in Deadpool 3 Will Be a One and Done
The return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again for the upcoming Deadpool 3 is something many Marvel fans thought they'd never see. Not only had the actor pretty firmly called his 2017 movie Logan his swansong, but Marvel Studios gaining the rights to the X-Men seemed all but certain to reboot the character. Speaking in a new interview with The Empire Film Podcast, the actor was asked if he was already thinking about his return to the character for the new movie with Ryan Reynolds as a one-and-done movie or if it was the start of a new chapter as Wolverine. His answer...might surprise you.
John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed
Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!
Channing Tatum's Canceled Gambit Movie Pitch Boards Revealed Online
While it was officially removed from the release schedule back in 2019, the long-planned Gambit film starring Channing Tatum is one of those projects that still holds quite a bit of interest for fans. Despite the film being a casualty of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney a few years ago, details of the scrapped project continue to emerge and now, that includes recently surfaced pitch mood boards from storyboard artist Anthony Winn. In a series of images shared by Winn on ArtStation, we're getting a look at some moments that may have factored into the film.
Back to the Future Addresses Reports of Animated Series Reboot
The Back to the Future franchise is an iconic brand that has failed to earn a major revival like other properties from the '80s, but don't get your hopes up about the concept making a return anytime soon, especially with the franchise's Twitter account debunking that an animated reboot was on the way. It's hard to imagine Back to the Future ever making a comeback without franchise staples Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, though an animated series would understandably make it much easier for them to take part in as opposed to a full-blown live-action adventure.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
