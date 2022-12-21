Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown’s Words Come Back to Haunt Her in Fateful Instagram Post
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown's past social media post comes back to haunt her after her actions throughout season 17 of the TLC series.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Says Kody Has ’No Remorse’ for Choosing Robyn and Her Children Over the Rest of the Family
Christine and Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, believes that her father has 'no remorse' about choosing Robyn and their five children over his other wives and their 12 children. Here's what the 'Sister Wives' star had to say.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans May Have Uncovered Why Kody Brown Suddenly Hates Pets
In 2021, Kody Brown claimed to have allergies that prohibited from bringing a dog into his home. 'Sister Wives' fans don't think that's he reason why, though.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown’s Pettiest Statement so Far: ‘I Should Have Actually Told Her I Didn’t Like Her’
Kody Brown has spent all of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' acting horribly toward Christine Brown. In the show's most recent episode, he was especially petty.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy
And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Have a Theory Why Meri Brown Hasn’t Left Kody: ‘She’s Doing It to Get Back at Him’
Could Meri Brown's decision to stay in her plural marriage to Kody Brown be part of a plot to get back at him? Some 'Sister Wives' fans think so.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Meri Brown Drops Kody and Robyn Brown From Instagram, Follows Psychologists Instead
Meri Brown has admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. 'Sister Wives' fans aren't convinced by her words. Her Instagram following list tells a story, though.
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Brace for Jinger's Memoir: We'll Disown Her Again If We Have To!
From the moment that Jinger Duggar announced that she’d written a memoir, fans have been speculating about how her famously private family would react to the news. Thus far, Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have yet to publicly speak out on the matter. But not surprisingly,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jana Duggar: What Does She Do For Money, Now That Her TV Days Are Over?
Jana Duggar was raised to believe that women are put on earth to marry and make babies. She grew up in a world where only men worked outside the home and built careers, and she watched as several of her sisters married young and started families before they were out of their teens.
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Ways Robyn Brown’s Life Is Identical to Her Mother’s Life
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown and her mother, Alice Sullivan's lives mirror each other. Here are 3 ways Robyn modeled her life after her mother's life.
Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone
It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
People
