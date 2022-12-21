ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden welcomes Ukrainian president Zelensky to The White House

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xui6p_0jqR2KiI00

Joe Biden welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to The White House as the Ukrainian leader made his first overseas visit since the beginning of the war.

The US president put his arm around his Ukrainian counterpart as he arrived and they walked inside together for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Mr Biden has pledged a new package of almost $2bn to bolster defences amid Vladimir Putin's promise of an expansion of troops.

The pair will later make an in-person address to Congress.

Simone Cezanne
4d ago

First of all, he is not a soldier, but runs around in khaki outfits and designer fatigue shirts. Second, what does he want besides money? Didn’t the US gave him already enough? And how much did he transfer already to his Swiss bank accounts?

Love muffin
4d ago

Couldn't get this done with a phone call? Biden gives billions to Ukraine and the newly released Merchant of Death helps out Putin. Way to go Joe 👏

