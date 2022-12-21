ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Advent Calendar & 25 Days of local giveaways!

By Nova
 4 days ago

(SPONSORED) — Every day in December until Christmas, Omnipresent Marketing is giving away gift cards and prizes from different local businesses around the City!

2022 will be the fourth annual social media event hosted by Omnipresent Marketing and Double L Realty. The company involves many local businesses and community members to join in the fun. The event is a great way to help businesses get extra attention and for the community to discover new businesses around their city.

Every night, Omnipresent Marketing will go LIVE at 9 p.m. to spin the wheel and announce the winner of that day’s prize. The public can tune in during the live stream to see daily giveaways.

For more information and details about Colorado Advent Calendar, head to their website.

