Washington, DC

Lawmakers race to finish year’s work before winter storm

By Alexander Bolton
 4 days ago

Senators are scrambling to finish work on a 4,155-page omnibus spending package before a winter storm unleashes blizzard conditions across the country, which could wreak havoc on airports and roads right before Christmas.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers say they hope they could pass the $1.645 trillion package on Wednesday evening and give the House a chance to pass it on Thursday, two days before Christmas Eve.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged colleagues to cooperate with his plan to pass the bill as soon as possible to avoid the risk of getting marooned in Washington before Christmas because of looming bad weather.

“We must finish passing this omnibus before the deadline on Friday when government funding runs out, but we hope to do it much sooner than that because we’re mindful that a nor’easter is barreling down the East Coast on Thursday and Friday,” Schumer implored colleagues on the floor.

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), an adviser to the Senate GOP leadership team, said there’s growing desire among Republicans to get the omnibus wrapped up quickly so senators don’t get stuck in Washington because of the massive storm, which is projected to create bomb cyclone conditions over the Midwest.

“I think we’re coalescing behind that plan,” he said. “There’s some desire for some  amendments, but I think we can knock those pretty quickly.”

“I think the storm is accelerating people’s interest,” he added. “I’m a little concerned, even if the weather’s not bad, that flights are disrupted and people can’t get home for the holidays, which would be too bad.”

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.C.) echoed that timeline — and lawmakers’ desire to get out of Washington, D.C., before the storm hits.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team, said she hopes that senators can finish voting on the omnibus Wednesday evening, which would then send the package over to the House to pass Thursday.

“This looks really bad,” she said of the weather reports. “They’re talking bomb cyclones. We’ve been through this before in Michigan … 60 mile-per-hour winds.

“There’s a great motivation on everybody’s part” to get the omnibus bill wrapped up on Wednesday evening, she added.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said no senator wants to spend Christmas in Washington because their flight home gets canceled because of weather.

“It depends if people want to spend Christmas here in D.C.,” he quipped when asked if the omnibus needs to get wrapped up quickly to get out of town before high winds and snow move across the Midwest and Northeast.

“I think, hopefully, common sense will prevail here and we’ll move along and get home for Christmas,” he added.

Al Weaver contributed.

Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning that he’s reached an agreement with colleagues on amendments to the 4,155-page omnibus so the Senate can pass the bill later in the day and give the House a chance to act Friday.    And it looks like his savior may be independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), […]
These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus

Senators on Thursday added a list of amendments to a sweeping 4,155-page government funding bill that now heads to the House. During the hours-long voting session, senators voted on a series of 15 amendments, ranging from measures that sought to extend a Trump-era immigration policy to legislation aimed at expanding protections for breastfeeding workers. The $1.7 […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023. […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package

The Senate on Thursday voted to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus package that funds the federal government through September, provides Ukraine with $45 billion in military and economic aid and sets aside $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance. It also includes reforms to the Electoral Count Act in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack […]
OHIO STATE
Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures in preparation for massive winter storm

Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower […]
COLORADO STATE
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
MARSHALL, IL
Zelensky address meets divided House GOP preparing to grab purse strings

House Republicans offered mixed reactions to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of Congress, foreshadowing a bumpier road that his country will face in securing future U.S. aid once the GOP takes control of the House in a few weeks. Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine’s efforts against Russia praised Zelensky’s speech. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
PARIS, IL
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Democrats try to find cover on Title 42

Senate Democrats sought political cover on Thursday as Republicans forced a vote on whether to maintain a Trump-era immigration policy that has Democrats divided. Eight Democratic senators — Jon Tester (Mont.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) — along […]
OHIO STATE
House to vote on funding bill Friday

The House will vote on a $1.7 trillion government funding package Friday, one day after the Senate approved the measure and just hours before the midnight shutdown deadline. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced the vote on the House floor Thursday afternoon, shortly after the Senate approved the omnibus bill. He said a vote […]
Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee

House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year.  Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) […]
Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act

Eighteen Senate Republicans rebuked former President Trump this week by voting to clarify that the vice president does not have the power to overturn a presidential election as Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to do on Jan. 6, 2021.   And several other Republicans, who didn’t vote for the spending package, which included the […]
OHIO STATE
Camping trailer destroyed in Hymera fire

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A camping trailer is a loss after it caught fire Thursday night. According to Hymera Fire Chief Kenny Himebrook, the call came in at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, of a fire located just north of the intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 E. Upon arrival, firefighters found the […]
HYMERA, IN
Wabash Valley winter storm coverage blog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a blast of arctic air coming through the area combined with snowfall expected, Thursday night and most of Friday are expected to be messy in the Wabash Valley. WTWO/WAWV will have team coverage throughout the valley as the weather comes through heading into the Christmas weekend. This page will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
