Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Where Could Former Phillies Shortstop Segura Land in Free Agency?
Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura is still looking for a new home in MLB free agency. Where could he land?
Giants agree to deal with former All-Star, teaming him up with twin brother: Reports
Taylor and Tyler Rogers are the first set of twins to be MLB teammates since Jose and Ozzie Canseco for the Oakland Athletics back in 1990.
Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher
The San Diego Padres’ offseason spendapalooza may not be finished yet. Rob Bradford of WEEI reports this week that the Padres are known to be in pursuit of veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Bradford adds that the Los Angeles Angels are in the mix as well as another unidentified team, possibly in the AL East. Eovaldi,... The post Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Christmas
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. It’s fitting that Christmas Day gifted us with three Hall of Fame players. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for December 25:. 1) Rickey...
Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman
L.A. Has Signed Steven Duggar to Minor League Deal
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal
The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
The Obering family — built on basketball and helping others
WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Two is better than one – it’s a mantra taken seriously by Amanda and Jarod Obering, the co-head coaches for Washburn girls basketball. “I mean our date nights for the last decade have revolved around basketball and going to watch kids play basketball, our friends kids playing basketball, and coaching basketball,” […]
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Steven Duggar To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Steven Duggar to a Minor League contract as part of their efforts to collect organizational depth. Duggar joins the Dodgers after spending the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. Duggar had been a free agent since September, when he rejected an outright assignment to the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate.
Diamondbacks Acquire Infielder Diego Castillo from Pittsburgh
The Diamondbacks made two trades today, the first one has been officially announced, the second has not as of this writing. They acquired utility infielder Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league right-hander Scott Randall. In order to clear room on the 40-man ...
Bruce Bochy Wants Rangers to be Fundamental
Data, both traditional and analytics-based, show that the Texas Rangers have ground to make up defensively next season. Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wants a fundamental baseball team, one that focuses on the little things. That’s not what the Rangers were last season. With the new rules changes, one thing...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0