ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers sign former hated rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team

Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher

The San Diego Padres’ offseason spendapalooza may not be finished yet. Rob Bradford of WEEI reports this week that the Padres are known to be in pursuit of veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Bradford adds that the Los Angeles Angels are in the mix as well as another unidentified team, possibly in the AL East. Eovaldi,... The post Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

The best baseball players born on Christmas

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. It’s fitting that Christmas Day gifted us with three Hall of Fame players. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for December 25:. 1) Rickey...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical

Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal

The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KX News

The Obering family — built on basketball and helping others

WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Two is better than one – it’s a mantra taken seriously by Amanda and Jarod Obering, the co-head coaches for Washburn girls basketball. “I mean our date nights for the last decade have revolved around basketball and going to watch kids play basketball, our friends kids playing basketball, and coaching basketball,” […]
WASHBURN, ND
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Steven Duggar To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Steven Duggar to a Minor League contract as part of their efforts to collect organizational depth. Duggar joins the Dodgers after spending the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. Duggar had been a free agent since September, when he rejected an outright assignment to the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy Wants Rangers to be Fundamental

Data, both traditional and analytics-based, show that the Texas Rangers have ground to make up defensively next season. Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wants a fundamental baseball team, one that focuses on the little things. That’s not what the Rangers were last season. With the new rules changes, one thing...
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy