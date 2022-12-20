Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Another Elite SEC WR Transfer Commits to Georgia
Shortly after adding Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, the Dawgs have tapped back into the transfer portal to add another big-time SEC WR transfer. This time, it's Dominic Lovett from Missouri.
Stockbridge's Shelton Lewis signs with Clemson
Stockbridge’s football program celebrated senior Shelton Lewis on National Signing Day. The multi-talented Lewis signed Wednesday with ACC power Clemson after a decorated high school career. He had three interceptions as a senior for a 10-win team, and also caught 11 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
Union Grove's Julien Davis, Quinton Griffin join college football programs
Union Grove seniors Julien Davis and Quinton Griffin joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Davis signed with East Carolina, while Griffin signed with the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
Stockbridge police force one of four cities in Georgia to be awarded COPS grant
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is expecting to grow within the upcoming new year. On Oct. 13, the Department of Justice announced funding for its Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire of additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
LIfeSouth hosting blood drive, giving away $20 gift cards
ATLANTA — In an effort to encourage blood donations, LifeSouth is offering gift cards to donors through Jan. 8. The Don’t Be a Grinch Blood Drive is awarding a $20 e-gift card that can be redeemed at major retailers and restaurants.
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Henry County schools renews superintendent contract
McDONOUGH — The Henry County school system has contracted with the superintendent for another three years. The school board approved the new contract with Mary Elizabeth Davis in a 4-1 vote earlier this month. Board member Mackenzie McDaniel voted against the extension.
