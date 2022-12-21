Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Eugene's Holiday Market closes for 2022
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday marked the last day of this year's Eugene Holiday Market, a long-standing tradition for the city. For those involved, the concluding day offered a chance for organizers and members of the market to reflect on how much the market means to the Eugene community. "It...
nbc16.com
Alluvium distributes over 1500 pounds of food to those in need
EUGENE, Ore. — Christmas afternoon, Alluvium distributed over 1500 pounds of food to the unhoused, and housing insecure. Most of the food was donated by Food For Lane County, who provided warm food, cookies, snacks, and other groceries, but Voodoo Donuts donated 12 dozen doughnuts, and the Eugene Acoustic Concerts group provided additional funds.
nbc16.com
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
nbc16.com
City of Springfield facilites on delayed start Friday, responding to icy road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield will delay opening City Hall, Springfield Public Library and Springfield Municipal Court until noon on Friday, December 23 due to continued icy road conditions, the city announced in a press release. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES & DELAYS | SHARE YOUR PICTURES. The...
nbc16.com
Dozens of crashes in Lane County caused by winter storm
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
nbc16.com
Ricky Birran performs 'A Christmas Carol' at Eugene Holiday Market for over a decade
EUGENE, Ore. — Ricky Birran memorized 'A Christmas Carol' over the course of three months back in 2010. He has performed the Christmas classic at the Eugene Holiday Market each year since which he says has given him an important purpose in the community. "I used to be a...
nbc16.com
Winter storm causes delays and cancelations at Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — Cancelations and delays impacted travel for many people trying to get in or out of Eugene. The Eugene Airport prepared for the ice storm that hit the region Thursday night, but many airlines still needed to cancel or delay flights. Some customers stayed overnight while crews...
nbc16.com
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
nbc16.com
Oregon football team departs for Holiday Bowl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks football team visited the Eugene Airport Saturday afternoon and boarded a plane for its trip to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. Our cameras were on hand and captured footage of their departure. The Ducks will face North Carolina in the bowl game...
nbc16.com
Holiday travel poses challenge with ice and snow
Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge. “So, conditions right...
nbc16.com
Police: Sisters woman dies in crash after driver loses control on icy roadway
SISTERS, Ore. — Just prior to 4 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23), Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 3 in Deschutes County. Preliminary investigation indicated a gold Suzuki XL7 was westbound on Hwy 20 toward Sisters, when it lost control on icy roadway conditions, OSP said.
nbc16.com
Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit
COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
