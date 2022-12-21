ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Here’s What Cleveland Needs To Know About This Weekend’s Winter Storm

 4 days ago

Today (December 21) is the first day of winter. Just don’t tell that to the good folks who live in or around Cleveland.

A winter storm will sweep over Northeast Ohio early Friday morning, as Thursday’s rain turns to snow while temperatures plummet overnight.

Below-freezing wind chills are expected for most of the Cleveland area throughout the weekend. Several inches of snow will pile up, with winds up to 60 mph coming in behind it. Frank Williams, the Director of Cleveland Public Works, says crews will be working “around the clock” to ensure roads are passable, while some residents are undoubtedly finishing up their holiday shopping.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, there are a few things we should be doing to make sure we’re good during any winter storm. Here are a few of their tips:

  • Make a Plan: Reach out ahead of time to family and friends who may need assistance during this type of weather. Create a disaster plan with your immediate family in case of emergency.
  • Put Together an Emergency Car Kit: Of course, it’s recommended to stay off the roads during any extreme weather, but if you must drive you should have essentials like a portable phone charger, water, warm blankets, a first aid kit, road salt, and a shovel.
  • Bring Your Pets Inside: If your pets typically roam freely outside, you may want to bring them indoors this weekend.
  • Check Your Fire Alarm Batteries: High winds could increase the risk of house fires, so make sure that any space heater you have is plugged into a grounded outlet and not an extension cord. Check your fire alarm batteries and make sure you have a fire extinguisher on hand.
  • Check the Local Weather Reports: Up-to-date weather information will be constantly updated. Keep an eye on your local forecast to make sure you aren’t doing too much, too soon.

To see the entire list of recommendations from the CDC, [click here].

Info from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

