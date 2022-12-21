Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO