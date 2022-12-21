Read full article on original website
L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs
Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission asks consumers to conserve energy throughout holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced on Saturday that they are urging members of the public to conserve energy over the holiday weekend. The announcement follows the announcement made by the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic-region, PJM Interconnection. PJM Interconnection issued an expanded...
Wolf Announces Nearly $8 Million to Support Community Improvement, Two Projects in Berks
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion
By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Redevelopment Authority awards over $4 million in grants
The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Bucks awarded over $4 million in grants from funds generated at Bensalem’s Parx Casino. The Authority’s board of directors approved the grants to eligible municipalities at a public meeting held earlier this month at its office in Bristol Borough. Grant funding...
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
PA Expected to Start Distributing Free Fentanyl Test Strips in 2023
Drug and alcohol programs can take the next steps in securing free drug testing kits for Pennsylvanians because of law change. WVIA’s Tom Riese reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/19/22)
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
Afield: Pennsylvania’s bear population is down, fewer harvested this season
Pennsylvania’s estimated bear population is down more than 3,000 bears (about 16%) from its peak, and after this season, it might be down even more.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PPL Electric Utilities opening warming centers on Christmas Eve
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PPL Electric Utilities will have 12 warming centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve to help keep people warm during single-digit temperatures. The shelters will offer heat, outlets to charge devices, hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during...
Deadline to claim up to $650 in Pennsylvania rebate is fast approaching
Pennsylvania residents have time up to December 31 to apply for a property tax or rent rebate. The rebate is as much as $650, although it's boosted to as much as $975 for certain senior citizens, according to, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell.
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice
(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
Pennsylvania receives $98M to enhance public health staffing, modernization
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure. Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says the funding will be used to improve staffing, health planning and equity, and data modernization efforts. A portion of the funding, from the...
Residents across Pennsylvania face weather related power outages
Luzerne County — Thousands of residents in the Commonwealth were and are still without power today due to weather related issues. Jane George from PPL said the flash freeze earlier this evening and the strong weather conditions did not help but they were prepared for the outages. “We work...
