Pennsylvania State

Hampton Times

L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs

Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bristol Times

Habitat for Humanity to receive $200,000

Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. Locally, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County is receiving $200,000 to continue the implementation of accessible housing. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Wolf Announces Nearly $8 Million to Support Community Improvement, Two Projects in Berks

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion

By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas

Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice

(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
