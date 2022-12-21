Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Appleton organization provides 3,000 Christmas meals for free
APPLETON (WLUK) -- We Care Meals provided its annual Christmas meal for anyone who wanted or needed it today at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Many community members stepped up to either serve meals in person or deliver them to people's homes. We Care Meals has served people in the...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Christmas could be among its coldest ever
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - With a projected high temperature Sunday of 8 degrees, it could land in the top ten list of coldest Christmas Days recorded in Green Bay. According to the National Weather Service, the record low for Dec. 25 in the city is -4, set in 1933 and 1983.
Fox11online.com
Outagamie Co. tow ban lifted
APPLETON (WLUK) - Outagamie Co. lifted its tow ban on I-41 and Wis. 441 on Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says tow operations can resume. Outagamie County was one of several communities which put the tow bans in place on Thursday, due to the conditions caused by Winter Storm Brooklyn.
Fox11online.com
EPIC Event center announces new 'Music in the Mezz' concert series
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new concert series is giving the community an intimate way to listen to local and regional musicians. The EPIC Event Center is launching its Music in the Mezz series. “We wanted to provide local and regional musicians as well as our guests with a unique and...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn brings wind and waves to Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Windy conditions continue as Winter Storm Brooklyn impacts the region. "On land, it's brutal. It's blizzard-like conditions. I live on the highway, and the snow and blowing snow is coming right across the highway," said Lance LaVine, Howie's Tackle Co-Owner. It only takes a few words...
Fox11online.com
Snow totals from Winter Storm Brooklyn start to come in
(WLUK) -- Preliminary snow totals are coming in from Winter Storm Brooklyn. Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Door County and along the western shore of Green Bay. Winter Storm Brooklyn began Wednesday night and continued into the morning on Friday. Spotty snow showers were expected through the rest of Friday, but the bigger concern was wind and blowing snow, along with arctic temperatures.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh to start 2023 with a lineup of laughter
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh is looking to start the new year with a lineup of laughter. The Grand Oshkosh has three comedians set to perform in the beginning of the new year, including two Wisconsin-born comedians. It all starts with John McGivern on Jan. 14. McGivern may be best known...
Fox11online.com
After months of back and forth, international fireworks convention moves to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- After months of uncertainty, an international fireworks convention is moving forward with its backup plan. The Pyrotechnics Guild International had been hoping to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway in Buchanan for its convention in August. But after residents pushed back against bringing the convention back for the fourth time because of the noise, PGI is pivoting and heading to Oshkosh.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: West De Pere tops De Pere
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in non-conference girls basketball action, West De Pere beat De Pere. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
De Pere metal treatment building reports no damage after morning oil fire
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Omega Metal Treating in De Pere is reporting no fire damage after an oil fire Friday morning. The De Pere Fire Rescue and the Fox River Fire District were dispatched to the Commerce Drive building for a report of an oil fire from a furnace around 11 a.m. Friday.
Fox11online.com
Neenah school board approves amendment for Shattuck Middle School property offer
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Joint School District Board of Education approved an amendment to a previously accepted purchase offer for the Shattuck Middle School property. The amendment extends the contingencies with a new deadline of January 31, 2023, including an option to extend the contingencies for an additional 90 days.
Fox11online.com
Man convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer in Waupaca protest
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A man who got into a fight with a police officer during an August 2020 protest following the death of George Floyd was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer. Matthew Banta, 25, was placed on probation for three years by Judge Raymond Huber at...
