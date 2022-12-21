Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Postponed Upcoming India Event
A major WWE event was scheduled to take place in India. The event was set to take place on January 18, 2023. Now, The plans appear to have been postponed. Ringside News exclusively reported that the upcoming India event was in conjunction with a television deal. That report was confirmed after the event’s cancellation.
ringsidenews.com
Maki Itoh Explains Her Absence From AEW Television
Maki Itoh emerged to become a popular name in the Japanese wrestling scene. Her impressive wrestling style also helped her score some matches in Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling. She has not been seen on their television programming for a while and recently explained her absence from AEW. Maki...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Makes Major Change To The Wellness Policy
The WWE wellness policy has been a hot topic recently as it’s been reported that Matt Riddle was written off TV and sent to rehab after failing a drug test. In the past WWE has suspended talents for 30 days for the first strike, 60 days for the second strike, and typically talents are fired if there’s a third strike.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Suggested New Finishing Move For Bloodline Member
Over the years fans have seen some interesting moves inside the squared circle and Umaga used to use the Samoan Spike to punish his opponents. Recently Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga when he used the Samoan Spike on Raw and it sounds like we’ll be seeing more of the move in the future.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wrestlers Threaten AEW Stars Over New Stable, Fan Confronts Wrestler at Rampage Tapings, AEW Stars Reportedly Send Private Heads-Up Message, More
Fans and wrestlers are calling AEW out over their new Spanish Announce Project stable, which features Angelico, Luther and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave a heads-up to wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years, but that wasn’t good enough. One fan confronted Serpentico at this week’s AEW TV tapings.
