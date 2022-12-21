A 24-hour warming center will be open through Monday, Dec. 26 at the First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive. Volunteers are needed to help staff the church gym in shifts. Donations of food, drink, blankets, sleeping bags, and chairs are also needed. Anyone wanting to volunteer or who can bring donations, should come to the church gym on Mission Hills Drive just off Bluebonnet Drive.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO