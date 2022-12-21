ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
dailytrib.com

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of December 26

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet. • reappointment of six members to three Emergency Service District boards. • discussion and possible action on granting an exception to the vacation leave carry-over policy for select jail and sheriff’s office employees. • consider exercising a purchase open on...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

24-hour warming center open at Marble Falls Methodist church

A 24-hour warming center will be open through Monday, Dec. 26 at the First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive. Volunteers are needed to help staff the church gym in shifts. Donations of food, drink, blankets, sleeping bags, and chairs are also needed. Anyone wanting to volunteer or who can bring donations, should come to the church gym on Mission Hills Drive just off Bluebonnet Drive.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Highland Lakes Crisis Network delivers holiday meals

Christmas dinner was delivered to 30 families in the Highland Lakes Crisis Network’s transformational living program by volunteer shepherds on Friday, Dec. 23, despite the biting cold temperatures. Volunteers in the program met at the First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls to heat up tamales and make rice...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy