County, City and partners to open additional 24/7 severe weather shelter at Reynolds High school today
Contact: Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, julie.sullivan-springhetti@multco.us, 503-502-2741, Ryan Yambra, ryan.yambra@multco.us, 503-729-1799. County, City and partners to open additional 24/7 severe weather shelter at Reynolds High school today. Five shelters will remain open as long as frigid temperatures persist. Multnomah County, the City of Portland and their service provider partners will open a...
Multnomah County offices, libraries and clinics will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 due to winter weather.
Multnomah County offices and services will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 due to hazardous conditions caused by the winter weather. All essential workers should report to work at the usual time, taking extra time and care when they travel. Employees scheduled to telework will continue teleworking as usual. All...
Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We could be dealing with frozen roads in Portland and the Columbia River Gorge through at least Saturday morning. Here’s what you need to know to get you through Friday. The Wind Chill Advisory ends at 6 a.m. Friday. We’ll have the bitter, cold...
December 2022 Severe Weather Road Closures
Roads Closed due to power lines down from fallen trees. NE Chamberlain between Corbett Hill and Mershon Road. NW Portland: NW Brooks Road between NW Skyline and NW Kaiser. SE Stark between SE Kerslake and SE 35th. (12/22/22) NE Hurlburt Rd between the Historic Columbia River Highway and Evans Road...
